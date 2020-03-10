BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Callon Petroleum, Cypress Semiconductor, Tesla, Stitch Fix

US Markets

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

U.S. stock index futures rose more than 4% on Tuesday, rebounding from a 7% slump a day earlier, as hopes of coordinated policy action soothed investor nerves over a global recession fueled by the coronavirus epidemic. .N

At 7:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.88% at 24,804. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.99% at 2,857.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 4.22% at 8,286.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ovintiv Inc <OVV.N>, up 64.4% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, up 63.9% ** SM Energy Co <SM.N>, up 40.5% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vail Resorts Inc <MTN.N>, down 6.6% ** Silvergate Capital Corp <SI.N>, down 6.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Novan Inc <NOVN.O>, up 52.9% ** Cypress Semiconductor Corp <CY.O>, up 0.0% ** Oasis Petroleum Inc <OAS.O>, up 42.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Stitch Fix Inc <SFIX.O>, down 32.1% ** Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc <TCON.O>, down 31.8% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Will curtail activity if needed to maintain dividend - RBC ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 32.1% premarket BUZZ-Dim outlook set to erase more than a third of its value ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT, sees potential in "offsite ads" service ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Makes millionth car, set to snap 3-day losing streak ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 14.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on $4 mln funding for coronavirus vaccine development ** Cypress Semiconductor Corp CY.O: up 47.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day since 2008 after U.S. clears Infineon takeover ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-RBC cuts PT, estimates amid coronavirus outbreak ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 4.7% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 5.0% premarket ** Citigroup C.N: up 5.5% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.8% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 5.3% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Big banks rise after stimulus hopes lift investor sentiment ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-COVID-19 to slow international revenue growth for Netflix- Needham ** TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc TCON.O: down 31.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after discontinuing development of eye drug

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

