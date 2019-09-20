BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-California Resources, Astrotech, Roku, HTG Molecular Diagnostics

U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly higher on Friday as an interest rate cut by China's central bank and signs of more co-operation on trade allayed concerns about a slowdown in global growth. .N

At 9:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 27,152. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 3,013, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.37% at 7,925.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 46.8% ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, up 18.7% ** HDFC Bank Ltd <HDB.N>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brown-Forman Corp <BFa.N>, down 19.6% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.OL>, down 8.5% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, down 7.3% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Taronis Technologies Inc <TRNX.O>, up 12.3% ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 13% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc <HTGM.O>, down 0% ** Pareteum Corp <TEUM.O>, down 14.4% ** SMTC Corp <SMTX.O>, down 11.1%

** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after reporting smaller loss, higher revenue ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: up 18.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after denying restructuring reports ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.N: down 43.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops after offering priced ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Evercore sees risk of Q3 international subscriber miss ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg starts coverage with "sell" on intensifying competition ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc HTGM.O: down 15% premarket BUZZ-HTG Molecular plumbing record lows on stock offering plan ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 3% premarket BUZZ-Slips after CFO exit, BAML moves to sidelines ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Pivotal starts with 'sell,' says big boys could make growth difficult ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on $24 bln reorganization plan by wildfire victims ** Houston American Energy Corp HUSA.A: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on getting funds for oilfield stake purchase ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: up 46.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges after co to explore options for Lummus Technology ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-RBC calls Etsy "more special"; upgrades to "outperform" ** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O: up 13% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on launch of new agriculture unit

