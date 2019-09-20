BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-California Resources, Astrotech, Roku, HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly higher on Friday as an interest rate cut by China's central bank and signs of more co-operation on trade allayed concerns about a slowdown in global growth. .N

At 9:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.24% at 27,152. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 3,013, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.37% at 7,925.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** McDermott International Inc <MDR.N>, up 46.8% ** California Resources Corp <CRC.N>, up 18.7% ** HDFC Bank Ltd <HDB.N>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brown-Forman Corp <BFa.N>, down 19.6% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.OL>, down 8.5% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, down 7.3% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Taronis Technologies Inc <TRNX.O>, up 12.3% ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 13% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc <HTGM.O>, down 0% ** Pareteum Corp <TEUM.O>, down 14.4% ** SMTC Corp <SMTX.O>, down 11.1%

** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after reporting smaller loss, higher revenue ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: up 18.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after denying restructuring reports ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.N: down 43.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops after offering priced ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Evercore sees risk of Q3 international subscriber miss ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg starts coverage with "sell" on intensifying competition ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc HTGM.O: down 15% premarket BUZZ-HTG Molecular plumbing record lows on stock offering plan ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 3% premarket BUZZ-Slips after CFO exit, BAML moves to sidelines ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Pivotal starts with 'sell,' says big boys could make growth difficult ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on $24 bln reorganization plan by wildfire victims ** Houston American Energy Corp HUSA.A: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on getting funds for oilfield stake purchase ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: up 46.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges after co to explore options for Lummus Technology ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-RBC calls Etsy "more special"; upgrades to "outperform" ** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O: up 13% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on launch of new agriculture unit

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.