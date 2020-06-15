US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CAI International, Carrols Restaurant, 58.com Inc

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks were mixed in choppy afternoon trading on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500 paring early losses to trade flat as investors weighed the economic outcome of a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and parts of the United States. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.05% at 25,618.84. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.05% at 3,039.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.80% at 9,665.954. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, up 10% ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, up 7.5% ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, up 7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas corp <COG.N>, down 3.7% ** Bristol Myers Squibb Co <BMY.N>, down 2.6% ** Concho Resources <CXO.N>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, up 21.8% ** Gsx Techedu Inc <GSX.N>, up 20.7% ** Oneconnect Financial Technology Co <OCFT.N>, up 20.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hertz Global Holding <HTZ.N>, down 21.4% ** China Rapid Finance <XRF.N>, down 13.1% ** Core Laboratories Nv <CLB.N>, down 11.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, up 105.4% ** Edesa Biotch Inc <EDSA.O>, up 110% ** Net Element Inc <NETE.O>, up 76% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Us Ecolgy Inc WT <ECOLW.O>, down 17.6% ** Atlas Technical Consultanats Inc <ATCX.O>, down 17.3% ** Imara Inc <IMRA.O>, down 15.8% ** Sunnova Energy NOVA.N: up 10.6%

BUZZ-CS upgrades to 'outperform' on lower cost of capital ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-starts coverage on eHealth, says tech-savvy customers to drive growth ** Extraction Oil & Gas XOG.O: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 0.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on fears of second wave of virus hitting demand recovery ** JinkoSolar Holding Corp JKS.N: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Falls as Q2 revenue outlook below Street estimate ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises after report says Israel in talks to buy co's COVID-19 vaccine ** Twilio TWLO.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler upgrades to 'overweight' on favorable digital trends ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on seeking FDA emergency use clearance for COVID-19 test ** Shopify SHOP.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Gains as Walmart partners to expand marketplace platform ** China XD Plastics Company CXDC.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises on go-private deal ** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 51.6%

BUZZ-surges as study meets main goal to treat excess sweating ** China's 58.Com WUBA.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Rises on report of Warburg Pincus-backed buyout deal ** CarMax KMX.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse sees upbeat Q1, hikes PT ** IVERIC bio Inc ISEE.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Surges on positive data from eye disorder treatment study ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 21.6%

BUZZ-In reverse after co files to sell $500 mln in shares ** Catalent CTLT.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with AstraZeneca ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-KeyBanc sees Intel staging comeback, upgrades ** Edesa Biotech EDSA.O: up 110.0%

BUZZ-surges on nod to start COVID-19 treatment trial ** Venus Concept VERO.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears use of laser hair removal device ** iRobot IRBT.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-up on upbeat Q2 sales forecast as home cleaning product demand rises ** Top Ships TOPS.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Slides after pricing stock offering at discount ** General Electric GE.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Falls as aviation chief set to retire ** Adamis Pharma ADMP.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises on commercial license for experimental COVID-19 drug ** Valaris VAL.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Delays $13 mln interest payment, shares fall ** Antero Resources AR.N: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Gains on $402 mln overriding royalty deal ** Genius Brands International GNUS.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-shares jump as Arnold Schwarzenegger to invest ** Net Element NETE.O: up 76.0%

BUZZ-Hits over 2-year high on potential merger with Mullen Technologies ** Coffee Holding JVA.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Jumps as co swings to Q2 profit ** China's 58.com WUBA.N: up 9.3%

BUZZ-rises on $8.7 billion take-private deal ** CAI International CAI.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles after deciding against sale ** Ribbon Communications RBBN.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Northland Capital upgrades on strong demand, shares rise ** Carrols Restaurant Group TAST.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Burger King comparable sales turn positive

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.39%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.33%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.01%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.51%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.66%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.26%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.51%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.23%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.58%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

