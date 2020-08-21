BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Buckle, Pinduoduo, Gevo

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes eked out gains on Friday, supported by Apple's shares, while data showing business activity snapped back to the highest since early 2019 also lifted the sentiment..N

At 10:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.22% at 27,800.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.02% at 3,386.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.07% at 11,272.386. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wynn Resorts, Ltd <WYNN.OQ>, up 4.6% ** Deere & Company <DE.N>, up 4.6% ** Estee Lauder Companies Inc <EL.N>, up 3.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Synopsys Inc <SNPS.O>, down 3.2% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, down 2.6% ** Oneok Inc <OKE.N>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Buckle Inc <BKE.N>, up 22.7% ** Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, up 14.1% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 11% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cato Corp <CATO.N>, down 16.4% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation <NM_ph.N>, down 13.7% ** Centrus Energy Corp <LEU.N>, down 10.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kelly Services, Inc <KELYB.O>, up 88.9% ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 55.5% ** Midatech Pharma <MTP.O>, up 22.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Opes Acquisition Corp <OPESU.O>, down 22.6% ** Blink Charging Equity Warrants <BLNKW.O>, down 19.5% ** VivoPower International PLC <VVPR.O>, down 17.8% ** Buckle Inc BKE.N: up 22.8%

BUZZ-Soars as quarterly profit more than doubles ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Street View: Strong ecosystem strategy stands out for Alibaba ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: up 2.1% BUZZ-Foot Locker reinstates dividend after strong Q2, shares rise ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Rises as co extends 'reset' expert Larry Culp's tenure ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 12.0% BUZZ-Set for worst day in 9 months on bigger operating loss ** Deere & Co DE.N: up 4.6% BUZZ-Set to open at record high after raising earnings outlook ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Gordon Haskett upgrades to 'buy' ahead of Q2 results ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Drops on pandemic-led supply chain disruptions in Q4 ** Cryoport Inc CYRX.O: up 11.0% BUZZ-Up on deal to buy CRYOPDP for 49 million euros ** Gevo Inc GEVO.O: down 24.2% BUZZ-Drops: prices $50 mln direct offering after stock triples

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.01%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.60%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.22%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.12%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.36%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.44%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.64%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.32%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.08%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.