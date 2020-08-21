BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Buckle, Nano-X Imaging, Deere & Co

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes nudged higher on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching a record high, as data highlighted the pockets of strength in the U.S. economy. .N

At 11:58 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.17% at 27,787.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.01% at 3,385.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.11% at 11,277.445. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Deere & Company <DE.N>, up 5.7% ** Wynn Resorts, Limited <WYNN.O>, up 4.5% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, down 5.3% ** Marathon Oil Corporation <MRO.N>, down 4% ** News Corp <NWS.O>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF <VFMO.N>, up 42.6% ** Buckle Inc <BKE.N>, up 20% ** Velocity Financial Inc <VEL.N>, up 17.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cato Corp <CATO.N>, down 22.6% ** Centrus Energy Corp <LEU.N>, down 13% ** FinVolution Group <FINV.N>, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kelly Services, Inc <KELYB.O>, up 55.2% ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 31.3% ** Bio-Path Holdings Inc <BPTH.O>, up 22.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Opes Acquisition Corp <OPESU.O>, down 31.9% ** VivoPower International PLC <VVPR.O>, down 18.8% ** Blink Charging Equity Warrants <BLNKW.O>, down 16.7% ** Buckle Inc BKE.N: up 20.1%

BUZZ-Soars as quarterly profit more than doubles ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Overtakes Walmart in market value ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises; CEO says in talks with countries for COVID-19 vaccine supply ** StealthGas Inc GASS.O: up 15.3%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q2 profit vs year-ago loss ** Nano-X Imaging Ltd NNOX.O: up 20.2%

BUZZ-Nano-X Imaging lights up in U.S. IPO ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Street View: Strong ecosystem strategy stands out for Alibaba ** BioNTech Co BNTX.O: up 8.5% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.3% BUZZ-BioNTech, Pfizer rise on additional data from potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Foot Locker reinstates dividend after strong Q2, shares rise ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 11.3% BUZZ-Set for worst day in 9 months on bigger operating loss ** Deere & Co DE.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Set to open at record high after raising earnings outlook ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Gordon Haskett upgrades to 'buy' ahead of Q2 results ** Ubiquiti Inc UI.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Drops on pandemic-led supply chain disruptions in Q4 ** Cryoport Inc CYRX.O: up 17.0% BUZZ-Up on deal to buy CRYOPDP for 49 million euros ** Gevo Inc GEVO.O: down 23.5% BUZZ-Drops prices $50 mln direct offering after stock triples

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.06%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.41%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.36%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.81%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.11%

