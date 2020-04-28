US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Broadwind Energy, Harmonic, SmileDirectClub

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Tuesday after a string of upbeat quarterly reports took the edge off a plunge in consumer confidence, with investors turning hopeful of a pickup in business activity as economies slowly reopen. .N

At 11:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.11% at 24,106.7. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.28% at 2,870.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.05% at 8,638.903. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N, up 10.8% ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ, up 10.7% - ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, up 9.3% - The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O, down 11.6% ** Waters Corp WAT.N, down 5.9% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, down 5.3% - The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NGL Energy Partners NGL.N, up 23.4% ** Bank of Montreal BNKU.N, up 20.6% ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 19.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CNX Resources Corp CNX.N, down 13.8% ** CNFinance Holdings Ltd CNF.N, down 13.4% ** GameStop Corp GME.N, down 12.2% - The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Creative Realities Inc CREX.O, up 124% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX.O, up 58.9% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd BVXVW.O, up 44.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O, down 18.9% ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O, down 18.1% ** Draftking Equity Warrants DKNGW.O, down 16.1% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Moderna jumps on request to FDA for mid-stage study of coronavirus vaccine ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Immunomedics dips on $350 mln stock offering ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Centene: Down after missing profit estimates on higher WellCare merger costs ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-F5 Networks: Surging software demand spurs upbeat Q3 forecast ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Xerox: Down after co pulls 2020 forecast, misses Q1 profit estimates ** Broadwind Energy Inc BWEN.O: up 27.3%

BUZZ-Broadwind Energy: Gains on $19-mln wind tower order ** Harmonic Inc HLIT.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ-Harmonic: Tumbles after co pulls forecast, misses Q1 revenue estimate ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Cincinnati Financial Corp: Falls on Q1 profit miss ** Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc AGLE.O: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Aeglea BioTherapeutics jumps on upsized stock deal ** NeuBase Therapeutics Inc NBSE.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-NeuBase Therapeutics slides on deep-discounted stock deal ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-D.R. Horton Inc: Jumps on Q2 earnings beat ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-3M: Rises on solid demand for N95 respiratory masks ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-UPS slides on pulling forecast, slashing buyback targets ** Imax Corp IMAX.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-IMAX: Benchmark upgrades on expectations of post-pandemic recovery ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 2.0% ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.5% ** Fiat Chrysler FCAU.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler rise on report of May 18 U.S. restart target ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 18.0% BUZZ-SmileDirectClub: Jumps on plan to reopen shops, patent for retail concept ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-Harley-Davidson shares jump on profit beat, aggressive cost-saving measures

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.00%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.33%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.78%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.58%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.97%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.87%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.93%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC ADS FFIV DHI CINF WAT CNC NGL BNKU AIM CNX CNF GME CREX SNDX BVXVW BPMC CEMI DKNGW MRNA IMMU XRX BWEN HLIT AGLE NBSE MMM UPS IMAX F GM FCAU SDC HOG

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular