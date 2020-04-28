BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Broadwind Energy, Harmonic, SmileDirectClub

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Tuesday after a string of upbeat quarterly reports took the edge off a plunge in consumer confidence, with investors turning hopeful of a pickup in business activity as economies slowly reopen. .N

At 11:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.11% at 24,106.7. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.28% at 2,870.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.05% at 8,638.903. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alliance Data Systems Corp ADS.N, up 10.8% ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.OQ, up 10.7% - ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, up 9.3% - The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O, down 11.6% ** Waters Corp WAT.N, down 5.9% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, down 5.3% - The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NGL Energy Partners NGL.N, up 23.4% ** Bank of Montreal BNKU.N, up 20.6% ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 19.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CNX Resources Corp CNX.N, down 13.8% ** CNFinance Holdings Ltd CNF.N, down 13.4% ** GameStop Corp GME.N, down 12.2% - The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Creative Realities Inc CREX.O, up 124% ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX.O, up 58.9% ** BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd BVXVW.O, up 44.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC.O, down 18.9% ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O, down 18.1% ** Draftking Equity Warrants DKNGW.O, down 16.1% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Moderna jumps on request to FDA for mid-stage study of coronavirus vaccine ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Immunomedics dips on $350 mln stock offering ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Centene: Down after missing profit estimates on higher WellCare merger costs ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O: up 10.7%

BUZZ-F5 Networks: Surging software demand spurs upbeat Q3 forecast ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Xerox: Down after co pulls 2020 forecast, misses Q1 profit estimates ** Broadwind Energy Inc BWEN.O: up 27.3%

BUZZ-Broadwind Energy: Gains on $19-mln wind tower order ** Harmonic Inc HLIT.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ-Harmonic: Tumbles after co pulls forecast, misses Q1 revenue estimate ** Cincinnati Financial Corp CINF.O: down 11.7%

BUZZ-Cincinnati Financial Corp: Falls on Q1 profit miss ** Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc AGLE.O: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Aeglea BioTherapeutics jumps on upsized stock deal ** NeuBase Therapeutics Inc NBSE.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-NeuBase Therapeutics slides on deep-discounted stock deal ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-D.R. Horton Inc: Jumps on Q2 earnings beat ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-3M: Rises on solid demand for N95 respiratory masks ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-UPS slides on pulling forecast, slashing buyback targets ** Imax Corp IMAX.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-IMAX: Benchmark upgrades on expectations of post-pandemic recovery ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 2.0% ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 0.5% ** Fiat Chrysler FCAU.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler rise on report of May 18 U.S. restart target ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 18.0% BUZZ-SmileDirectClub: Jumps on plan to reopen shops, patent for retail concept ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-Harley-Davidson shares jump on profit beat, aggressive cost-saving measures

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.00%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.33%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.78%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.58%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.84%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.97%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.87%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.93%

