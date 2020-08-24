BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Brainsway Ltd, Gores Metropoulos, Proteostasis Therapeutics, NN Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were set to open at record highs on Monday after the U.S. health regulator approved the emergency use of blood plasma in COVID-19 patients and on report the Trump administration may fast-track a vaccine candidate. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.97% at 28,130. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.84% at 3,421, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.02% at 11,680. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc <SOI.N>, up 13.2% ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 12.5% ** LG Display Co <LPL.N>, up 12.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 12.4% ** Us Xpress Enterprises Inc <USX.N>, down 11.8% ** Genie Energy Ltd <GNE.N>, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 217.6% ** Gores Metropoulos Inc <GMHIU.O>, up 60.4% ** Liminal Biosciences Inc <LMNL.O>, up 54.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc <ONTX.O>, down 70.4% ** Hexindai Inc <HX.O>, down 21.7% ** Odonate Therapeutics Inc <ODT.O>, down 18.6% ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as co begins COVID-19 drug candidate study ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies says Instagram Reels could be next big story ** Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on foray into Indonesian market ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to gain for fifth straight day ** Spotify Technology SPOT.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on League of Legends streaming tie-up ** Brainsway Ltd BWAY.O: up 30.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA gives nod to device that helps quit smoking ** NN Inc NNBR.O: up 20.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains as co plans $825 mln sale of life sciences unit ** Gores Metropoulos Inc GMHIU.O: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on SPAC deal to take Peter Thiel-backed Luminar public ** Proteostasis Therapeutics PTI.O: up 26.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on merger with Yumanity Therapeutics

