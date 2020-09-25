Companies
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boxlight Corp, Tenable Holdings Inc, Rite Aid Corp, Sunworks Inc

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment..N

At 10:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 26,780.33, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.22% at 3,239.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.01% at 10,670.922. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 8.7% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 4.3% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 3.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 11.1% ** AAR Corp <AIR.N>, up 10.7% ** ProSight Global Inc <PROS.N>, up 10.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** DPW Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, down 11.6% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 9.5%

** Fluor Corp FLR.N, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 76.6% ** Standrd AVB Financial Corp <STND.O>, up 73.4% ** SG Block Inc <SGBX.O>, up 65.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, down 45.7% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 41.5% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 32.8% ** Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc KTOS.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Up on $950 mln U.S. Air Force contract

** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up after abandoning $420 mln Asco deal

** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on near $95 mln buy of Sahara Presentation Systems

** Tenable Holdings Inc TENB.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage starts coverage with "buy"

** Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-MS says Street underestimates co's new expense initiative

** Genius Brands International Inc GNUS.O: up 29.1%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to stream Kartoon Channel! on Samsung Smart TVs

** Ibex Ltd IBEX.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves conjunctivitis treatment

** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises after CS upgrades to 'outperform'

** Standard AVB Financial Corp STND.O: up 73.4%

BUZZ-Soars on Dollar Mutual's buyout offer

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Up after excess sweat therapy receives Japan's approval

** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT on new FY21 guidance

** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Surges on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Novavax

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-JPM raises PT on growth in sports betting, online gaming

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Baird assumes coverage with "outperform" on sales, cloud growth

** VF Corp VFC.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Susquehanna raises PT on improved recovery expectations

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Bounces off record low as Citi upgrades to 'neutral'

** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: down 45.7%

BUZZ-Dims on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Down after pricing equity offering

** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 40.3%

BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell

** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 65.8%

BUZZ-Soars on testing centers' proposal for Los Angeles airport

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.50%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.72%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.23%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.57%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.58%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.35%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC NCLH CCL RCL FTI MRO APA CLNY AIR PROS DPW RAD FLR CBAT STND SGBX SUNW GOVX POLA KTOS SPR BOXL TENB FITB GNUS IBEX ETON GIS BBI ENDP CZR SPLK VFC NVAX COTY PENN BA TATT ACN JBL COST KLAC LRCX

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular