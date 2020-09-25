BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boxlight Corp, Tenable Holdings Inc, Rite Aid Corp, Sunworks Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow opened lower on Friday, extending their longest losing spree in a year as fears about the outlook for the economy in a future still dominated by the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment..N

At 10:08 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 26,780.33, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.22% at 3,239.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.01% at 10,670.922. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 8.7% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 4% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 4.3% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 3.2% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Colony Capital Inc <CLNY.N>, up 11.1% ** AAR Corp <AIR.N>, up 10.7% ** ProSight Global Inc <PROS.N>, up 10.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** DPW Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, down 11.6% ** Rite Aid Corp <RAD.N>, down 9.5%

** Fluor Corp FLR.N, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc <CBAT.O>, up 76.6% ** Standrd AVB Financial Corp <STND.O>, up 73.4% ** SG Block Inc <SGBX.O>, up 65.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, down 45.7% ** GeoVax Labs Inc <GOVX.O>, down 41.5% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, down 32.8% ** Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc KTOS.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Up on $950 mln U.S. Air Force contract

** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up after abandoning $420 mln Asco deal

** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on near $95 mln buy of Sahara Presentation Systems

** Tenable Holdings Inc TENB.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage starts coverage with "buy"

** Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-MS says Street underestimates co's new expense initiative

** Genius Brands International Inc GNUS.O: up 29.1%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to stream Kartoon Channel! on Samsung Smart TVs

** Ibex Ltd IBEX.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves conjunctivitis treatment

** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises after CS upgrades to 'outperform'

** Standard AVB Financial Corp STND.O: up 73.4%

BUZZ-Soars on Dollar Mutual's buyout offer

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Up after excess sweat therapy receives Japan's approval

** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT on new FY21 guidance

** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Surges on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Novavax

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-JPM raises PT on growth in sports betting, online gaming

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Baird assumes coverage with "outperform" on sales, cloud growth

** VF Corp VFC.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Susquehanna raises PT on improved recovery expectations

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Bounces off record low as Citi upgrades to 'neutral'

** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: down 45.7%

BUZZ-Dims on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Down after pricing equity offering

** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 40.3%

BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell

** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 65.8%

BUZZ-Soars on testing centers' proposal for Los Angeles airport

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.50%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.72%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.19%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.23%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.57%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.58%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.35%

