BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boxlight Corp, Aqua Metals, Lovesac, Macy's

U.S. stock indexes were set open lower on Tuesday, a day after the Nasdaq surged to a record closing high on hopes of a quick economic recovery from a coronavirus-fueled downturn, with focus now on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. .N

At 08:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.85% at 27,294. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.81% at 3,201.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.35% at 9,850.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp <WMC.N>, up 18.1% ** Latam Airlines Group <LTM.N>, up 17.5% ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 41% ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.N>, down 22.8% ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE.N>, down 20.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, up 121.4% ** HL Acquisitions Equity Warrants <HCCHW.O>, up 83.3% ** Immuron Equity Warrants <IMRNW.O>, up 84.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Soleno Therapeutics Inc <SLNO.O>, down 47.5% ** Lmp Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, down 25.4% ** Boxlight Corp <BOXL.O>, down 24.8% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 41.0% premarket BUZZ-Shares slide premarket after meteoric gains in last session ** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on valuation concerns ** Adobe Inc ADBE.O: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Cowen & Co increases PT on higher sector valuation ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: down 41.0% premarket ** Hertz Global Holding HTZ.N: down 8.0% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum corp WLL.N: down 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Back to earth: Hertz, Whiting, Chesapeake ** Boxlight corp BOXL.O: down 24.8% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on discounted, dilutive share sale offer ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT, upgrades on strong e-commerce growth ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg downgrades to "hold" as execution, cost-cut strategy not clear ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.A: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on MoU for COVID-19 drug development license ** Macy's Inc M.N: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as reopened stores outperform retailer's expectations ** Aqua Metals Inc AQMS.O: up 25.8% premarket BUZZ-Shines as CEO raises stake in company ** Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT.N: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $282 mln stock offer ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 2.0% premarket ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT on Uber, Lyft as demand improves ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-falls as California caps attendance at cinemas ** Lovesac Co LOVE.O: up 16.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on Q1 revenue jump, smaller loss ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies hikes PT on reports of possible M&A ** Spirit Realty Capital Inc SRC.N: down 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops on 8 mln share offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Pares losses on billionaire investor's comment

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

