BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Box, My Size, Alibaba, Under Armour

Wall Street's main indexes notched fresh record highs on Wednesday, as data pointed to a resilient domestic economy and investors remained optimistic about a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. .N

At 11:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was unchanged at 28,121.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.24% at 3,148.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.47% at 8,688.203. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, up 4.9% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.OQ>, up 4.1% ** Helmerich & Payne Inc <HP.N>, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Deere & Co <DE.N>, down 5.2% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 2.8% ** CME Group Inc <CME.OQ>, down 2.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Avx Corp <AVX.N>, up 36% ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, up 15.8% ** Myovant Sciences Ltd <MYOV.N>, up 15.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Evolent Health Inc <EVH.N>, down 35.2% ** Amplify Symour Cannabis <CNBS.N>, down 10.6% ** Quintana Energy Services Inc <QES.N>, down 9.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Paringa Resources Limited <PNRL.O>, up 259.3% ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, up 118.8% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 36.6% The top two Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Central Garden & Pet Co <CENTA.O>, down 20.1% ** Benitec Biopharma Limited <BNTC.O>, down 19.9% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Rises as Musk suggests Cybertruck orders reach 250,000 ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: down 14.6% BUZZ-Shares drop on planned equity raise ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: up 36.1% BUZZ-Rises after Steve Cohen's Point72 raises stake to 9.99% ** Deere & Co DE.N: down 5.2% BUZZ-Falls as co warns of lower profits in 2020 - Reuters News ** Safe-T Group Ltd SFET.O: up 9.6% BUZZ-Eyes best day ever after Q3 results ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Under Armour, underrated, underdog: Shares rise on Raymond James upgrade ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Dell eyes steepest fall in over 3 months after FY revenue forecast cut ** AVX Corp AVX.N: up 36% BUZZ-Soars as largest shareholder proposes to buy remaining shares ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA comments on PTSD treatment trial ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-China's Uxin up on strong results ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: down 14.6% BUZZ-Drops after pricing deep-discounted stock offering ** PVH Corp PVH.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Citi says Tapestry, Capri could be potential targets for PVH ** Manchester United PLC MANU.N: up 12.7% BUZZ-Shares get a kick from investment in rival City ** Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-On the rise after banner Hong Kong listing ** SolarEdge Technologies SEDG.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-JPM says long-term financial targets encouraging, shares rise ** Evolent Health Inc EVH.N: down 35.2% BUZZ-Plunges as partner Passport Health left out of Kentucky Medicaid contract ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Upbeat revenue forecast sends Box shares surging ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Down after it partners with Turkish apparel company

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.59%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.82%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.17%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.24%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.31%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.05%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.10%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.10%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

