BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Borr Drillng, Millendo Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics, Immunomedics Inc

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
The Dow Jones was set to jump 700 points at the open on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states. .N

At 9:10 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.74% at 21,741. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.74% at 2,575.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 3.78% at 7,807. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Universal technical Institute UTI.N, up 81.8% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, up 61.5% ** Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO.N, up 38.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** BP Prudhoe Bay BPT.N, down 23.4% ** Unit Corporation UNT.N, down 8.7% ** Qep Resources QEP.N, down 7.8% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O, up 110.1% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O, down 69.5% ** Menlo Therapeutics Inc MNLO.O, down 43.6% ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 25.9% premarket Vir Biotech surges on GSK's $250 mln investment, deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 29.4% premarket Wayfair: Rises as co expects to meet or exceed Q1 targets ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.7% premarket CVS Health Corp: Rises on launch of two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 43.6% premarket Menlo: Falls as skin treatment trials fail to meet goals ** RedHill Biopharma RDHL.O: up 23.3% premarket RedHill Biopharma: Rises after dosing first COVID-19 patient with cancer drug ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 2.2% premarket Gilead Sciences: Rises on plan to ramp up production of COVID-19 trial drug ** Textron Inc TXT.N: up 3.8% premarket Textron's business jet deliveries could fall by 25% in 2020 on virus hit - Jefferies ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 11.3% premarket Zoom Video: Falls on report of school districts banning Zoom, CS downgrade ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 3.3% premarket Starbucks: Brokerage raises PT, sees possible boost as Chinese rival faces new challenges ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 28.3% premarket Co-Diagnostics: Jumps after FDA allows emergency use of co's COVID-19 test ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 14.0% premarket XBiotech: Jumps on collaboration to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 8.3% premarket ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 11.1% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 10.3% premarket ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 8.1% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 7.2% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 10.4% premarket ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: up 4.4% premarket ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 6.1% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 3.0% premarket Travel and leisure stocks climb on hopes of virus slowdown ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 4.5% premarket ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 4.7% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 4.7% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 4.1% premarket ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 4.6% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.7% premarket U.S. big banks rise amid broad market gains, higher yields ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.4% premarket Hess: JPM sees strong Q1 but warns of challenges from extended oil weakness [] ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.9% premarket Tesla Inc: Jefferies upgrades to "buy" on robust Q1 deliveries

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

