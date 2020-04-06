BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Borr Drillng, Millendo Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics, Immunomedics Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow Jones was set to jump 700 points at the open on Monday after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was "leveling-off" in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states. .N

At 9:10 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.74% at 21,741. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 3.74% at 2,575.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 3.78% at 7,807. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Universal technical Institute UTI.N, up 81.8% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, up 61.5% ** Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO.N, up 38.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** BP Prudhoe Bay BPT.N, down 23.4% ** Unit Corporation UNT.N, down 8.7% ** Qep Resources QEP.N, down 7.8% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O, up 110.1% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O, down 69.5% ** Menlo Therapeutics Inc MNLO.O, down 43.6% ** Vir Biotech VIR.O: up 25.9% premarket Vir Biotech surges on GSK's $250 mln investment, deal for potential COVID-19 drug ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 29.4% premarket Wayfair: Rises as co expects to meet or exceed Q1 targets ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.7% premarket CVS Health Corp: Rises on launch of two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites ** Menlo Therapeutics MNLO.O: down 43.6% premarket Menlo: Falls as skin treatment trials fail to meet goals ** RedHill Biopharma RDHL.O: up 23.3% premarket RedHill Biopharma: Rises after dosing first COVID-19 patient with cancer drug ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 2.2% premarket Gilead Sciences: Rises on plan to ramp up production of COVID-19 trial drug ** Textron Inc TXT.N: up 3.8% premarket Textron's business jet deliveries could fall by 25% in 2020 on virus hit - Jefferies ** Zoom Video ZM.O: down 11.3% premarket Zoom Video: Falls on report of school districts banning Zoom, CS downgrade ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 3.3% premarket Starbucks: Brokerage raises PT, sees possible boost as Chinese rival faces new challenges ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O: up 28.3% premarket Co-Diagnostics: Jumps after FDA allows emergency use of co's COVID-19 test ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 14.0% premarket XBiotech: Jumps on collaboration to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 8.3% premarket ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 11.1% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 10.3% premarket ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 8.1% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 7.2% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 10.4% premarket ** Booking Holdings BKNG.O: up 4.4% premarket ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 6.1% premarket ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 3.0% premarket Travel and leisure stocks climb on hopes of virus slowdown ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 4.5% premarket ** JPMorgan JPM.N: up 4.7% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 4.7% premarket ** Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 4.1% premarket ** Bank of America BAC.N: up 4.6% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.7% premarket U.S. big banks rise amid broad market gains, higher yields ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.4% premarket Hess: JPM sees strong Q1 but warns of challenges from extended oil weakness [] ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.9% premarket Tesla Inc: Jefferies upgrades to "buy" on robust Q1 deliveries

