BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Tesla, Twitter, GeoVax

Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record levels on Monday as investors locked in gains after a strong rally, with prospects of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial stoking fears of a delay in further pandemic relief. .N

At 12:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 31,078.4. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.27% at 3,814.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.55% at 13,129.635. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Eli Lilly and Company <LLY.N>, up 11.5% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 8.5% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Universal Health Services <UHS.N>, down 5.1% ** Tesla Inc <TSLA.O>, down 4.9% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Star Peak Energy Transition <STPK.N>, up 19.6% ** Cynergistek <CTEK.N>, up 18% ** Navios Maritime Holdings <NM_ph.N>, up 17.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Turquoise Hill Resources <TRQ.N>, down 19.8% ** China Green Agriculture <CGA.N>, down 13% ** Silvergate Capital Corp <SI.N>, down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Property Solutions Acquisition <PSACW.O>, up 103.8% ** GeoVax Labs <GOVX.O>, up 62.8 % ** Sify Technologies Limited <SIFY.O>, up 53.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Diginex Equity Warrants <EQOSW.O>, down 25.1 % ** Applied DNA Sciences <APDN.O>, down 21.8% ** Bit Digital Inc <BTBT.O>, down 20.1% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 2.1% ** Zillow group Inc ZG.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ- U.S. Internet: Jefferies says Facebook tops large-cap pick for 2021 ** Bluebird bio BLUE.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on plans for cancer drug unit spin-off ** Eli Lilly and co LLY.N : up 11.5%

BUZZ- Rises as Alzheimer's drug slows clinical decline in mid-stage trial ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 2.0% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 0.4% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 0.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N : down 0.1%

BUZZ- Oil cos decline on renewed lockdowns, stronger dollar

** Anaplan Inc PLAN.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ- Up, brokerages raise rating on back-office makeover trend ** Boot Barn Holdings BOOT.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Street cheers holiday momentum with PT hikes ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ- Drops after Sriwijaya Air crash involving older 737 jet ** Exicure Inc XCUR.O : up 17.5%

BUZZ- Gains on fast-track tag for potential skin cancer drug ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.9% BUZZ-Tesla: Drops; set to snap 11 consecutive sessions of gains ** Property Solutions Acquisition PSAC.O: up 18.1%

BUZZ- Gains on reports of merger talks with Faraday ** Nio Inc NIO.N : up 9.4%

BUZZ-Set for a record high after JPM raises PT BUZZ-Nio Inc: Launches first sedan to take on Tesla; JPM raises PT ** STAAR surgical co STAA.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Poised for growth, says BTIG ** Mesoblast Limited MESO.O: up 45.5%

BUZZ- Gains on positive additional data from heart failure therapy study ** Royal Gold Inc RGLD.O : up 1.3%

BUZZ-RBC says co leads red carpet in precious metals industry; upgrades ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ- Crocs jumps after raising revenue outlook ** ODP Corp ODP.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ- ODP Corp gains after Staples' $2.1 bln buyout offer ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N : down 3.0%

BUZZ- Falls as Chile threatens legal action ** Lordstown Motors RIDE.O : up 19.0%

BUZZ- Up as co receives 100,000 pre-orders of electric pickup truck ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N : up 3.1%

BUZZ- Morgan Stanley prefers Exxon Mobil over Chevron for 2021 ** GeoVax Labs GOVX.O : up 62.8%

BUZZ- Surges after grant for COVID-19 vaccine development ** ASLAN Pharma ASLN.O : up 1.0%

BUZZ- Gains on approval to expand eczema treatment study ** Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N : down 0.6% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N : down 2.5%

BUZZ- Copper miners fall as demand worries weigh on metal prices ** DexCom DXCM.O : down 4.4%

BUZZ-Falls as 2021 revenue view below Street estimates ** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N : up 4.7%

BUZZ- Rising COVID-19 cases hurt quarterly sales ** Riot Blockchain RIOT.O : down 13.3% ** Marathon Patent Group MARA.O : down 11.3% ** Overstock.com OSTK.O : down 1.4% ** MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O : down 5.3%

BUZZ- Cryptocurrency stocks dive as Bitcoin plunges 19% ** Twitter TWTR.N : down 4.4%

BUZZ-Shares slump after Trump's account suspension ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY.O : up 4.5%

BUZZ- Jumps on better-than-expected Q4 revenue forecast ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O : up 14.4%

BUZZ- At over 6-month high on share repurchase, revenue outlook ** Tillys Inc TLYS.N : up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as online surge boosts holiday-period sales ** Exact Sciences EXAS.O : up 14.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Q4 revenue forecast above estimates

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.97%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.49%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.49%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.59%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.64%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.31%

