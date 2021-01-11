Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Tesla, Twitter, GeoVax

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record levels on Monday as investors locked in gains after a strong rally, with prospects of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial stoking fears of a delay in further pandemic relief. .N

At 12:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 31,078.4. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.27% at 3,814.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.55% at 13,129.635. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Eli Lilly and Company <LLY.N>, up 11.5% ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, up 8.5% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Universal Health Services <UHS.N>, down 5.1% ** Tesla Inc <TSLA.O>, down 4.9% ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Star Peak Energy Transition <STPK.N>, up 19.6% ** Cynergistek <CTEK.N>, up 18% ** Navios Maritime Holdings <NM_ph.N>, up 17.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Turquoise Hill Resources <TRQ.N>, down 19.8% ** China Green Agriculture <CGA.N>, down 13% ** Silvergate Capital Corp <SI.N>, down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Property Solutions Acquisition <PSACW.O>, up 103.8% ** GeoVax Labs <GOVX.O>, up 62.8 % ** Sify Technologies Limited <SIFY.O>, up 53.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Diginex Equity Warrants <EQOSW.O>, down 25.1 % ** Applied DNA Sciences <APDN.O>, down 21.8% ** Bit Digital Inc <BTBT.O>, down 20.1% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 2.1% ** Zillow group Inc ZG.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ- U.S. Internet: Jefferies says Facebook tops large-cap pick for 2021 ** Bluebird bio BLUE.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on plans for cancer drug unit spin-off ** Eli Lilly and co LLY.N : up 11.5%

BUZZ- Rises as Alzheimer's drug slows clinical decline in mid-stage trial ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 2.0% ** Apache Corp APA.O: down 0.4% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 0.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N : down 0.1%

BUZZ- Oil cos decline on renewed lockdowns, stronger dollar

** Anaplan Inc PLAN.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ- Up, brokerages raise rating on back-office makeover trend ** Boot Barn Holdings BOOT.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Street cheers holiday momentum with PT hikes ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ- Drops after Sriwijaya Air crash involving older 737 jet ** Exicure Inc XCUR.O : up 17.5%

BUZZ- Gains on fast-track tag for potential skin cancer drug ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.9% BUZZ-Tesla: Drops; set to snap 11 consecutive sessions of gains ** Property Solutions Acquisition PSAC.O: up 18.1%

BUZZ- Gains on reports of merger talks with Faraday ** Nio Inc NIO.N : up 9.4%

BUZZ-Set for a record high after JPM raises PT BUZZ-Nio Inc: Launches first sedan to take on Tesla; JPM raises PT ** STAAR surgical co STAA.O: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Poised for growth, says BTIG ** Mesoblast Limited MESO.O: up 45.5%

BUZZ- Gains on positive additional data from heart failure therapy study ** Royal Gold Inc RGLD.O : up 1.3%

BUZZ-RBC says co leads red carpet in precious metals industry; upgrades ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ- Crocs jumps after raising revenue outlook ** ODP Corp ODP.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ- ODP Corp gains after Staples' $2.1 bln buyout offer ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N : down 3.0%

BUZZ- Falls as Chile threatens legal action ** Lordstown Motors RIDE.O : up 19.0%

BUZZ- Up as co receives 100,000 pre-orders of electric pickup truck ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N : up 3.1%

BUZZ- Morgan Stanley prefers Exxon Mobil over Chevron for 2021 ** GeoVax Labs GOVX.O : up 62.8%

BUZZ- Surges after grant for COVID-19 vaccine development ** ASLAN Pharma ASLN.O : up 1.0%

BUZZ- Gains on approval to expand eczema treatment study ** Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N : down 0.6% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N : down 2.5%

BUZZ- Copper miners fall as demand worries weigh on metal prices ** DexCom DXCM.O : down 4.4%

BUZZ-Falls as 2021 revenue view below Street estimates ** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N : up 4.7%

BUZZ- Rising COVID-19 cases hurt quarterly sales ** Riot Blockchain RIOT.O : down 13.3% ** Marathon Patent Group MARA.O : down 11.3% ** Overstock.com OSTK.O : down 1.4% ** MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O : down 5.3%

BUZZ- Cryptocurrency stocks dive as Bitcoin plunges 19% ** Twitter TWTR.N : down 4.4%

BUZZ-Shares slump after Trump's account suspension ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment PLAY.O : up 4.5%

BUZZ- Jumps on better-than-expected Q4 revenue forecast ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O : up 14.4%

BUZZ- At over 6-month high on share repurchase, revenue outlook ** Tillys Inc TLYS.N : up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as online surge boosts holiday-period sales ** Exact Sciences EXAS.O : up 14.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Q4 revenue forecast above estimates

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.97%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.87%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.49%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.49%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.59%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.23%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.64%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.31%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX LLY BIIB ETSY UHS TSLA DXCM STPK CTEK TRQ CGA SI PSACW GOVX SIFY EQOSW APDN BTBT LYFT ZG BLUE CPE APA OXY SLB PLAN BOOT BA XCUR PSAC NIO STAA MESO RGLD CROX ODP ALB RIDE XOM ASLN SCCO FCX BBW RIOT MARA OSTK MSTR TWTR PLAY MARK TLYS EXAS GOVXD

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular