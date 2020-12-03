BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Tesla, Spirit Airlines, Pfizer, GoPro

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched all-time highs on Thursday as hopes of a swift COVID-19 vaccine-driven recovery and economic stimulus eased immediate worries about rising coronavirus cases and dismal economic data. .N

At 11:08 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.60% at 30,061.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.20% at 3,676.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.36% at 12,393.848. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines <AAL.O>, up 8.7% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 7.6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 3.8% ** Nasdaq Inc <NDAQ.OQ>, down 3.1% ** Cboe Global Markets Inc <CBOE.Z>, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Phoenix New Media <FENG.N>, up 115.3% ** Waddell & Reed <WDR.N>, up 49.9% ** Nesco Holdings Inc <NSCO.N>, up 45.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** PreShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas <BOIL.N>, down 14% ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, down 8.9% ** SilverBow Resources Inc <SBOW.N>, down 7.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 152.4% ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, up 83.5% ** Zscaler Inc <ZS.O>, up 27.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Splunk Inc <SPLK.O>, down 22.8% ** Lands End Inc <LE.O>, down 20.7% ** AMCI Acquisition Corp <AMCIU.O>, down 12.5%

** Boeing BA.N: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Takes off after Ryanair places largest MAX order since 2018

** CrowdStrike CRWD.O: up 14.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** Wadell & Reed WDR.N: up 49.9%

BUZZ-Extends gains on buyout deal

** Owl Rock Capital ORCC.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Gains on talks to combine with Dyal Capital

** Veritone VERI.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Drops on equity offering

Shell RDSb.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Bernstein upgrades on 'attractive' cash flow momentum

** Express Inc EXPR.N: down 22.4%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue miss

** Iterum ITRM.O: up 33.8%

BUZZ-Rises on stake acquisition by RA Capital

** Zscaler ZS.O: up 27.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q1 results, outlook

** Progyny Inc PGNY.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Progyny: Piper Sandler confident of growth prospects, raises PT

** Evofem Biosciences EVFM.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ- Rises on U.S. govt contract for birth control gel

** Codexis Inc CDXS.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Falls on $70 mln discounted stock offering

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: down 22.8%

BUZZ-Down on disappointing Q3 results, brokerages cut PTs USN

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades to 'outperform' on Cash App potential

** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for eye treatment study

** The Michaels Companies MIK.O: up 20.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Up as Evercore hikes PT on growth prospects

** Veritone Inc VERI.O: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing deep-discounted equity offering

** Lizhi Inc LIZI.O: up 83.5%

BUZZ-Doubles on tie-up with EV maker Xpeng Motors

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Rises on manufacturing deal for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Kroger Co KR.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 sales miss estimates

** Okta OKTA.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Rises as multiple brokerages raise PT on strong Q3 results

** Dada Nexus DADA.O: down 8.8%

BUZZ-China's Dada Nexus slips on discounted equity offering

** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Soars as teddy bear maker swings to profit

** Kirkland's KIRK.O: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3 results

** Golar LNG GLNG.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Slides on stock offering

** Elastic NV ESTC.N: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 outlook

** Tesla TSLA.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs raises to 'buy', sees upbeat outlook for EVs

** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Surges on positive early data from experimental COVID-19 therapy study

** Nesco Holdings NSCO.N: up 45.1%

BUZZ-Surges on $1.48 bln deal to buy Custom Truck One Source

** Five Below FIVE.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3 results, PT hikes

** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on strong Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales

** Viveve Medical VIVE.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA clearance for manufacturing expansion

** Pfizer PFE.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Pfizer's vaccine sales to peak next year and flatten by 2023

** REX American Resources REX.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Up on Q3 profit compared to year-ago loss

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Up after co says flights will be 70% full in Q4

** Lands' End LE.O: down 20.7%

BUZZ-Sees worst day in over 8 months on dour outlook

** Duluth Holdings DLTH.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Slips on Q3 revenue miss

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: up 12.9%

BUZZ-Reverses premarket losses to jump 11%

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.94%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.20%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

flat

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.56%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.94%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.36%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj and Trisha Roy)

