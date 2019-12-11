BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Tesla , Photronics, Netflix

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The blue-chip Dow Jones index came under pressure from losses in Boeing and Home Depot on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out gains as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy statement for clues on the strength of the economy. .N

At 10:13 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.02% at 27,888.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.27% at 3,140.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.34% at 8,645.633. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O, up 3.6% ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O, up 3.5% ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O, up 3.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 3.7% ** The Progressive Corp PGR.N, down 3.2% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 2.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Camber Energy Inc CEI.N, up 117.6% ** Ranpak Holdings Corp PACK.N, up 10.2% ** Talos Energy Inc TALO.N, up 9.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N, down 21.6% ** GameStop Corp GME.N, down 14.1% ** Stage Stores Inc SSI.N, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O, up 19.1% ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O, up 17% ** Aspen Group Inc ASPU.O, up 14.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O, down 34% ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O, down 21.5% ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, down 16.5% ** Boeing BA.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Boeing slips as FAA chief says 737 MAX to not resume flying before 2019 end ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls after lower Q4 forecast for key revenue metric ** Apple AAPL.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Apple up as Evercore signals return to growth in 2020 on iPhone 11, AirPod demand ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Piper Jaffray sees ~31% y/y rise in international subscribers in Q4 ** Xeris Pharma XERS.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as experimental drug data signals a "meaningful" revenue contributor ** Photronics PLAB.O: up 19.1%

BUZZ-Photronics jumps on upbeat Q1 outlook ** Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Gene therapy co Rocket Pharma prices upsized stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Up as co plans to increase imported Model 3 prices in China - sources ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 14.1%

Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise PT after Q3 revenue beat ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O: down 34.0%

BUZZ-Slumps after abdominal infection drug misses trial goal ** Correvio Pharma CORV.O: down 67.3%

BUZZ-Set for all-time low as heart drug fails to impress FDA experts ** CryoLife CRY.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-CryoLife set to reap benefits from new products; Needham raises to "buy" ** Safe-T Group Ltd SFET.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to resell products ** Home Depot HD.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Down after co's 2020 sales target falls below Street estimates ** Global Medical REIT GMRE.N: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Global Medical REIT drops on stock offering ** PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-PennyMac Mortgage slips on share offering ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Speedy review for Dermira eczema drug could help win market share - analyst ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Harmony Gold resumes shifts at S.Africa's underground mines, shares rise ** SG Blocks SGBX.O: down 26.5%

BUZZ-SG Blocks on track for worst day ever after pricing of stock offering ** Iterum Therapeutics ITRM.O: down 34.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Future of Iterum Therapeutics' antibiotic hinges on upcoming trials ** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O: down 12.5%

BUZZ-NASH drug developer Madrigal down as top holder cuts stake ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 21.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on 2019 forecast cut ** United Natural Foods UNFI.N: down 21.6%

BUZZ-Drops on big Q1 profit miss ** 360 Finance Inc QFIN.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on management's plan to increase its stake in company

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.33%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.08%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.26%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.71%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.39%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar)

