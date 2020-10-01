Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Tesla, Lonestar Resources, LogicBio Therapeutics

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors remained hopeful of a new coronavirus fiscal aid package ahead of a clutch of economic data including consumer spending and weekly jobless claims..N

At 6:47 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.76% at 27,873. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.85% at 3,380.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.21% at 11,545.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co AEL.N, up 50.1% ** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY.N, up 23.0% ** Fortress Value Acquisition Corp FVAC.N, up 12.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 10.4% ** Amplify Energy Corp AMPY.N, down 5% ** Eldorado Gold Corp EGO.N, down 4.9% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc ADES.O, up 47.8% ** Gridsum Holding Inc GSUM.O, up 43.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O, down 51.9% ** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O, down 38.7% ** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O, down 27.2% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Up after FAA conducts 737 MAX test flight

** ProPhase Labs Inc PRPH.O: up 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on plans to acquire CLIA certified labs for COVID-19 testing

** Lonestar Resources LONE.O: down 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after bankruptcy filing

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at 1-1/2 week high, cuts China Model 3 price

** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 37.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report of potential takeover deal

** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q3 results, upbeat outlook as at-home snacking jumps

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Up as Needham hikes PT on growth prospects

** LogicBio Therapeutics Inc LOGC.O: down 27.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on proposed stock offering

** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-JPMorgan hikes PT and estimates on positive growth trends

** Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB.O: down 38.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as drug fails to meet trial main goal

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

