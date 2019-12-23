BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Tesla, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Seadrill

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh record highs on Monday as President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed "very shortly", while Boeing was a big boost to the Dow after the planemaker fired its chief executive officer. .N

At 11:31 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.44% at 28,581.16. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.20% at 3,227.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.33% at 8,954.174. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 12.3 % ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 3.4 % ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 2.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 3.3 % ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 2 % ** Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, down 2 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cincinnati Bell <CBB.N>, up 35.5 % ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, up 25.4 % ** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd <WAAS.N>, up 24.6 % The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, down 17.1 % ** Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARMP.N>, down 12.7 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Intra-Cellular Therapies <ITCI.O>, up 250.2 % ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 60.9 % ** Microbot Medical Inc <MBOT.O>, up 55.6 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, down 26.1 % ** Newater Technology Inc <NEWA.O>, down 20.3 % ** TSR Inc <TSRI.O>, down 19.5 % ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Funding Secured: Tesla touches $420 as Chinese banks to lend $1.43 bln ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Shares outperformed under Muilenburg, despite recent slide ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 25.4% BUZZ-Shares soar on deal with Vår Energy ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 12.3% BUZZ-Rises on joint venture with Total in Suriname ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 8.0% BUZZ-Surges on $1.15 bln licensing deal with Roche for DMD therapy ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: up 250.2% BUZZ-Surges on schizophrenia drug approval ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Rises on report of its logistics unit exploring an IPO ** Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc PGNX.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Rises on successful late-stage trial of cancer imaging agent ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Rises after J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'neutral' ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Rises after co receives approval for U.S. clinical trial ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 35.5% BUZZ-Eyes best day in 17 yrs on Brookfield Infrastructure's buyout deal ** Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp DEAC.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Jumps on deal to take DraftKings public ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N: up 25.5% BUZZ-Climbs as CEO-controlled private holding co builds stake ** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd WAAS.N: up 24.6% BUZZ-To be bought by Culligan, shares hit record high ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO: down 7.5% BUZZ-Falls after CCO steps down ** Soleno Therapeutics SLNO.O: up 38.5% BUZZ-Surges as Oppenheimer starts coverage with "outperform" ** Lions Gate Entertainment LGFa.N: up 6.6% BUZZ-Rises on deal with Comcast's NBCUniversal ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Street View-Carnival: Return to yield growth doesn't appear too far off ** Nielsen Holdings NLSN.N: down 1.9% BUZZ-Down after CFO resigns The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.06%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.57%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.08%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.23%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.65%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.49%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.23%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.59%

