BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Tallgrass Energy, Immunogen, Mei Pharma

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street closed at all-time highs, while Boeing was set for its fourth straight session of losses as the planemaker said it would suspend production of its 737 MAX jet in January. .N

At 7:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.09% at 28,228. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.02% at 3,193.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.02% at 8,577.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tallgrass Energy LP TGE.N, up 21.2% ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN.N, up 12.5% ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N, up 9.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Unilever Plc UL.N, down 7.2% ** Unilever NV UN.N, down 6.3% ** Lloyds Banking Group Plc LYG.N, down 6.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc BLPH.O, up 41.2% ** Immunogen Inc IMGN.O, up 15.9% ** Interpace Biosciences Inc IDXG.O, up 13.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc PTI.O, down 22.8% ** China Ceramics Co Ltd CCCL.O, down 22.7% ** Mei Pharma Inc MEIP.O, down 21.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Eyes lowest open since Jan as production woes weigh ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-CFO to step down, shares fall ** Acer Therapeutics Inc ACER.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on data from drug for genetic disorder ** Champions Oncology Inc CSBR.O: up 11.7% premarket BUZZ-Soars after rise in oncology services boost quarterly revenue ** Prevail Therapeutics Inc PRVL.O: up 11.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on FDA's "orphan drug" tag for dementia gene therapy ** Mei Pharma Inc MEIP.O: down 21.8% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on stock offering plans ** Tallgrass Energy LP TGE.N: up 21.2% premarket BUZZ-Accepts Blackstone's take-private offer, shares soar ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as FDA approves expanded label for company, Astellas' cancer therapy ** Immunogen IMGN.O: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA says new study could support accelerated approval of cancer drug ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Leaps as its drug for kidney disorder succeeds in trial

