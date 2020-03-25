Companies

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, T2 Biosystems, Square, Sempra, ThermoGenesis

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wall Street rose in choppy trading on Wednesday, building on the previous session's gains, as the U.S. Senate neared a vote to clear a $2 trillion package to support businesses and households affected by the coronavirus pandemic. N

At 13:54 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 5.64% at 21,873.31. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 4.44% at 2,555.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.80% at 7,625.348. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 30.9% ** Marthon Petroleum Corp <MPC.N>, up 25.9% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises <RCL.N>, up 24.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Target Corp <TGT.N>, down 4.4% ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, down 4.2% ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 4.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** MFA Financial Inc <MFO.N>, up 92.7% ** PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust <PMT.N>, up 78.1% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Battalion Oil Corp <BATL.N>, down 33.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 301.8% ** Medallion Bank <MBNKP.O>, up 82.3% ** BroadVision Inc <BVSN.O>, up 74.% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** IMAC Holdngs Inc <IMAC.O>, down 53.9% ** Thermogenesis Holdings Inc <THMO.O>, down 37.6% ** Liquid Media Group Ltd <YVR.O>, down 27.5% ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 85.7% BUZZ-Surges after licensing agreement for COVID-19 test

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 23.8% BUZZ-Enough liquidity to tide over coronavirus crises - brokerage

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 16.8% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 24.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: up 22.5% ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 11.5% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 12.5% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT.N: up 8.6% ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 17.3% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 22.3% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 28.0% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 18.0% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 8.5% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: up 16.0% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 13.1% ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: up 10.9% ** Melco Resorts MLCO.O: up 5.3% ** Restaurant Brands QSR.N: up 16.5% ** McDonald's MCD.N: up 4.5% ** Yum Brands YUM.N: up 6.1% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 5.6% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N: up 0.9% ** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: up 7.2% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 17.1% BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises jump on $2 trln stimulus BUZZ-Cowen cuts PT on U.S airlines, expects corporate travel to recover after virus clears

** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O: up 0.7% BUZZ-Activision Blizzard to benefit as people stay at home - brokerage

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 30.9% BUZZ-Shares shoot for the stars on hopes of MAX production restarting by May

** Exelixis Inc EXEL.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Rises on cancer drug sale approval in Japan

** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: up 65.3% BUZZ-Alliance Global Partners cuts PT, forecast due to coronavirus

** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.N: up 10.9% BUZZ-Rises on KN95 mask availability

** CenturyLink CTL.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Falls as Citigroup downgrades to "sell" on risks of faster revenue erosion

** BioSig Tech BSGM.O: up 2.9% BUZZ- Jumps on acquiring license for drug to be tested for COVID-19

** Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Expects cash flow to fall due to coronavirus

** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 29.1% BUZZ-Surges as therapy added to COVID-19 treatment guidelines in Italy

** Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Soars after FDA grants "fast track" status to cancer drug

** 3M Co MMM.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Slips on Moody's outlook cut to negative from stable

** Happiness Biotech Group Ltd HAPP.O: up 27.0% BUZZ-China's Happiness Biotech surges on developing COVID-19 test kit

** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 6.5% BUZZ-Trips as McMahon's stock sale priced

** Box Inc BOX.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Rises as brokerage sees benefit from trend of work from home

** CHF Solutions Inc CHFS.O: up 19.7% BUZZ-Rises after ultrafiltration therapy used to treat COVID-19 patients

** ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc THMO.O: down 37.6% BUZZ-Plunges on deeply discounted stock offer

** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 14.3% BUZZ-Drops after Guggenheim downgrades to 'neutral' on virus impact

** Eastman Chemical Co EMN.N: up 15.4% BUZZ-Climbs on 2020 FCF outlook, Citigroup upgrade

** Align Technology ALGN.O: up 16.5% BUZZ-Rises after U.S. FDA clears dental imaging system

** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Up after Morgan Stanley upgrades on demand for cybersecurity

** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BGNE.O: down 5.6% BUZZ-China suspends sale of Bristol Myers' cancer drug; China partner Beigene down

** Celanese Corp CE.N: up 9.3% BUZZ-Climbs as Citi upgrades commodity chemicals on lower valuation

** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-Mizuho sees recovery as China starts to get back to normal

** Gartner Inc IT.N: down 0.8% BUZZ-BMO cuts PT on coronavirus impact

** Envision Solar EVSI.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Envision Solar to prioritize emergency-power products' manufacturing amid pandemic; shares up

** 2U Inc TWOU.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Up after rating upgrade on rising online education demand

** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 12.4% BUZZ-Rises on plans to advance Mexico LNG project

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

Reuters

