BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Qualcomm, Tesla

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes fell on Monday, as prospects of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war dimmed following comments from President Donald Trump, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to the downbeat sentiment. .N

At 13:14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.02% at 27,686.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.23% at 3,085.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.19% at 8,459.03. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, up 6.6% ** Boeing Co BA.N, up 4.5% ** NVR Inc NVR.N, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N, down 4.6% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, down 4.2% ** Newell Brand Inc NWL.O, down 4.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nine Energy Services Inc NINE.N, up 14.8% ** Entercom Communications Corp ETM.N, up 14.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N, down 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Taronis Technologies Inc TRNX.O, up 45.5% ** Carbonite Inc CARB.O, up 24.5% ** Moxian Inc MOXC.O, up 17.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NextCure Inc NXTC.O, down 52.7% ** Rapt Therpeutics Inc RAPT.O, down 22.3% ** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX.O, down 19.4% ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Set to open at record low after suspending dividend ** Allegro Merger Corp ALGRU.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-Gains on taking TGIF public ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-SunPower to split into 2 separate entities, shares rise ** Lipocine Inc LPCN.O: down 69.9% BUZZ-Crashes after third FDA rejection for testosterone drug ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Barclays double downgrades to "underweight" ** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX.O: down 19.4% BUZZ-Falls on merger deal with Menlo Therapeutics ** Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises as Fabry disease drug propels Q3 sales beat ** CUI Global Inc CUI.O: up 22.3% BUZZ-CUI jumps over 50% on deal to sell majority of power business ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley downgrades to "equal-weight" ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Drops as Piper Jaffray downgrades citing macro headwinds ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Set for record high as Street starts with "buy" ** Carbonite Inc CARB.O: up 24.5% BUZZ-Surges on $800 mln deal with OpenText ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 6.6% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Walgreens surges on report of KKR's buyout interest, AmerisourceBergen falls ** Carbo Ceramics Inc CRR.N: down 43.0% BUZZ-Set for worst day ever on going concern doubts, weak Q3 results ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Falls after Deutsche Bank cuts rating ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises on positive skin cancer trial data ** Dare Bioscience Inc DARE.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-Up on deal to buy microchip-based implant maker ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Set to snap 8-session losing streak on solar project win ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 4.2% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 1.8% ** Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 2.7% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-U.S. casinos down as November Macau revenue set for biggest fall in 2019 ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Gains on SMA drug's success in key study ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd ASLN.O: down 62.2% BUZZ-Falls to record low as cancer drug trial fails ** Support.com Inc SPRT.O: up 16.0% BUZZ-Gains after initiating review of capital allocation alternatives ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-Smartsheet slips as Wedbush steps aside ** Galectin Therapeutics Inc GALT.O: up 7.8% BUZZ-Up on collaboration with Siemens Healthineers on NASH ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 3.5% ** Nucor Corp NUE.N: down 0.4% ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 0.1% ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: down 0.9% ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 2.3% ** Century Aluminum Co CENX.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-U.S. metal stocks fall as weak china data fuels concerns on demand, growth ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Regenxbio sues FDA for putting clinical hold on drug; shares slip ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 23.8% BUZZ-J.P. Morgan downgrade sparks sell off ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Up after Jefferies raises PT ** Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA.O: up 8.7% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 profit beat ** 36Kr Holdings Inc KRKR.O: down 17.3% BUZZ-Chinese tech firm 36Kr Holdings falls for second day after U.S. market debut ** Matthews International MATW.O: down 8.8% BUZZ-Down on tepid prelim Q4 earnings, $78 mln write-down ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc CBMG.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Cellular Biomedics: Rises on take-private proposal ** 89Bio Inc ETNB.O: up 14.1% BUZZ-Better late than never for NASH drug developer 89bio's IPO ** Boeing Corp BA.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Boeing sees 737 MAX back in service in Jan, shares jump

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.42%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.34%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.21%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.58%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.08%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.07%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.21%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.53%

(Reporting by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

