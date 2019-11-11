BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Qualcomm, Tesla
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes fell on Monday, as prospects of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war dimmed following comments from President Donald Trump, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to the downbeat sentiment. .N
At 13:14 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.02% at 27,686.21. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.23% at 3,085.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.19% at 8,459.03. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, up 6.6% ** Boeing Co BA.N, up 4.5% ** NVR Inc NVR.N, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp COG.N, down 4.6% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, down 4.2% ** Newell Brand Inc NWL.O, down 4.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nine Energy Services Inc NINE.N, up 14.8% ** Entercom Communications Corp ETM.N, up 14.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N, down 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Taronis Technologies Inc TRNX.O, up 45.5% ** Carbonite Inc CARB.O, up 24.5% ** Moxian Inc MOXC.O, up 17.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NextCure Inc NXTC.O, down 52.7% ** Rapt Therpeutics Inc RAPT.O, down 22.3% ** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX.O, down 19.4% ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Set to open at record low after suspending dividend ** Allegro Merger Corp ALGRU.O: up 4.4% BUZZ-Gains on taking TGIF public ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-SunPower to split into 2 separate entities, shares rise ** Lipocine Inc LPCN.O: down 69.9% BUZZ-Crashes after third FDA rejection for testosterone drug ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Barclays double downgrades to "underweight" ** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX.O: down 19.4% BUZZ-Falls on merger deal with Menlo Therapeutics ** Amicus Therapeutics Inc FOLD.O: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises as Fabry disease drug propels Q3 sales beat ** CUI Global Inc CUI.O: up 22.3% BUZZ-CUI jumps over 50% on deal to sell majority of power business ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Falls as Morgan Stanley downgrades to "equal-weight" ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Drops as Piper Jaffray downgrades citing macro headwinds ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Set for record high as Street starts with "buy" ** Carbonite Inc CARB.O: up 24.5% BUZZ-Surges on $800 mln deal with OpenText ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 6.6% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Walgreens surges on report of KKR's buyout interest, AmerisourceBergen falls ** Carbo Ceramics Inc CRR.N: down 43.0% BUZZ-Set for worst day ever on going concern doubts, weak Q3 results ** L Brands Inc LB.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Falls after Deutsche Bank cuts rating ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: up 3.1% BUZZ-Rises on positive skin cancer trial data ** Dare Bioscience Inc DARE.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-Up on deal to buy microchip-based implant maker ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Set to snap 8-session losing streak on solar project win ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: down 4.2% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: down 1.8% ** Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: down 2.7% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-U.S. casinos down as November Macau revenue set for biggest fall in 2019 ** PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT.O: up 1.8% BUZZ-Gains on SMA drug's success in key study ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd ASLN.O: down 62.2% BUZZ-Falls to record low as cancer drug trial fails ** Support.com Inc SPRT.O: up 16.0% BUZZ-Gains after initiating review of capital allocation alternatives ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: down 4.2% BUZZ-Smartsheet slips as Wedbush steps aside ** Galectin Therapeutics Inc GALT.O: up 7.8% BUZZ-Up on collaboration with Siemens Healthineers on NASH ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 3.5% ** Nucor Corp NUE.N: down 0.4% ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 0.1% ** AK Steel Holding Corp AKS.N: down 0.9% ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: down 2.3% ** Century Aluminum Co CENX.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-U.S. metal stocks fall as weak china data fuels concerns on demand, growth ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Regenxbio sues FDA for putting clinical hold on drug; shares slip ** TimkenSteel Corp TMST.N: down 23.8% BUZZ-J.P. Morgan downgrade sparks sell off ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Up after Jefferies raises PT ** Qurate Retail Inc QRTEA.O: up 8.7% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 profit beat ** 36Kr Holdings Inc KRKR.O: down 17.3% BUZZ-Chinese tech firm 36Kr Holdings falls for second day after U.S. market debut ** Matthews International MATW.O: down 8.8% BUZZ-Down on tepid prelim Q4 earnings, $78 mln write-down ** Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc CBMG.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Cellular Biomedics: Rises on take-private proposal ** 89Bio Inc ETNB.O: up 14.1% BUZZ-Better late than never for NASH drug developer 89bio's IPO ** Boeing Corp BA.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Boeing sees 737 MAX back in service in Jan, shares jump
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.47%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.42%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.26%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.34%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.21%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.58%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.08%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.07%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.21%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.12%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.53%
(Reporting by C Nivedita and Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)
((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsCompanies US Markets
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Qualcomm, Expedia, Party City, Ralph Lauren
- China and Hong Kong stocks drop as weak data, protests weigh
- FCStone poll pegs Australian wheat production at nearly 20% lower than official estimates
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Under Armour, Wright Medical Group, Pioneer Natural Resources, Nio Inc