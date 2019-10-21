BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Pinterest, Snap, Hewlett Packard

Companies

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose on Monday as technology stocks were bolstered by signs of progress in resolving the prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute, while losses in Boeing capped gains in the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrials. .N

At 13:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.08% at 26,791.67. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.55% at 3,002.73 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.80% at 8,154.274. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 13.3% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, up 6.7% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N, up 5.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Ross Stores ROST.OQ, down 4.1% ** Boeing Co BA.N, down 4% ** McKesson Corp MCK.N, down 3.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 13.3% ** RPC Inc RES.N, up 10% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Micro Focus International PLC MFGP.N, down 13.3% ** Infosys Ltd INFY.N, down 12.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Petmed Express Inc PETS.O, up 34.6% ** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O, up 26.9% ** National Security Group Inc NSEC.O, up 20% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Lightbridge Corp LTBR.O, down 15.7% ** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O, down 13.1% ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O, down 12.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Boeing: On track for biggest 2-day pct drop in over a decade on multiple downgrades ** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Foamix Pharmaceuticals: Jumps after acne drug gets U.S. FDA approval ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Microsoft rises on SAP deal ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Pinterest: Rises after RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N : down 5.9%

BUZZ-Spirit Aero: UBS cuts to "neutral" on fears of reduced production rate ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-IBM: Falls as UBS cuts to 'neutral' on rising revenue pressures ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Chipotle's comparable sales, margin progress toward "historic levels" ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Seattle Genetics surges on positive data from breast cancer drug trial ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Coty: Jumps on exploring strategic options for professional beauty unit ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Drug distributors drop as opioid liability fears overshadow Ohio settlement ** CubeSmart CUBE.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-CubeSmart: Up after Raymond James upgrades to "strong buy" ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Brokerages upbeat after rare blood disorder drug approval ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-HPE: BofA double upgrades on attractive cash flow ** Infosys Ltd INFY.N: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Infosys: U.S. listed shares tumble to 2019 low on whistleblower complaints ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc ARPO.O: up 21.2%

BUZZ-Aerpio Pharma surges on M&A possibility ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Halliburton Co: Rises after promising to cut costs after revenue miss ** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O: up 26.9%

BUZZ-NF Energy Saving Corp: Jumps on partnership agreement ** PetMed Express Inc PETS.O: up 34.6%

BUZZ-PetMed Express having best day since 2002 after profit beat ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: down 36.4%

BUZZ-Bionano Genomics plunges after pricing $18 mln share offering ** Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Hudson's Bay: Rises after accepting new deal by chairman-led group ** HyreCar Inc HYRE.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-HyreCar Inc: Rises after expanding car inventory ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-PBF Energy: Rises after Cowen upgrades to "outperform" ** ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-ForeScout Technologies rallies after activist investor Corvex reports stake ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Procter & Gamble shares up ahead of results ** JetBlue Airways Co JBLU.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-JetBlue: Stifel says co could be worth $28 bln in takeout scenario - thefly.com ** Innophos Holdings Inc IPHS.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Innophos: Tumbles on $932 mln buyout offer from One Rock Capital Partners ** Destination Maternity Corp DEST.O: down 47.5%

BUZZ-Destination Maternity: Plunges on report co planning bankruptcy ** Assertio Therapeutics Inc ASRT.O: down 28.7%

BUZZ-Assertio Therapeutics: Falls to all-time low after partner's drug fails to impress FDA ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Snap: Set for best day in nearly 3 months after Credit Suisse raises PT ** Knight Therapeutics Inc GUD.TO: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Canada's Knight Therapeutics: Jumps on $281 mln deal to buy Biotoscana ** Sanderson Farms Inc SAFM.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Sanderson Farms: Falls after J.P. Morgan analyst cuts PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.06%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.69%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.08%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.59%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.96%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.22%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.06%

