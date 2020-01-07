BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Pier 1 Imports, Tesla, Cellect, Kellogg

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped on Tuesday, led by losses in oil and healthcare stocks, with investors nervously awaiting the latest in the U.S.-Iran standoff. .N

At 12:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.38% at 28,594.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.26% at 3,237.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.05% at 9,075.767. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 25% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 6.7% ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHP.O>, up 5.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Halliburton Co <HAL.N>, down 4.4% ** TechnipFMC PLC <FTI.N>, down 3.6% ** Baker Hughes Co <BKR.N>, down 3.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 25% ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, up 15.2% ** OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd <OCFT.N>, up 12.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yuma Energy Inc <YUMA.N>, down 14.1% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc <PIR.N>, down 11.9% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 11.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mediaco Holding Inc <MDIAV.O>, up 431.3% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 115.8% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd <GENE.O>, up 33.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** CTI Industries Corp <CTIB.O>, down 16.5% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, down 15.9% ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, down 13.3% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Boeing gains altitude following rumors of Berkshire interest ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N: down 11.9% BUZZ-Pier 1 Imports down after flagging going concern doubts, job cuts ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Rises after Cowen upgrades on memory market recovery ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-Tesla eyes record high on launch of SUV programme at new China factory ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Up as Cowen & Co upgrades to "outperform" ** Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc XERS.O: up 13.1% BUZZ-Set for best day on trial results of blood sugar treatment ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Life sciences REIT Alexandria slips on stock offering ** Dorian LPG Ltd LPG.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Jumps as co set to join S&P smallcap 600 index ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 25.0% BUZZ-Rises after oil discovery at offshore Suriname ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 23.9% BUZZ-Apellis Pharma surges as blood disorder drug outperforms Soliris ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Gains after rating upgrade on wider scope for growth ** Tyme Technologies Inc TYME.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Rises on cancer drug development deal with Eagle Pharma ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 115.8% BUZZ-Cellect Biotech skyrockets after receiving 'intention to grant' patents ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Up on manufacturing and supply agreement for plasma-derived products ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 23.2% BUZZ-Advaxis jumps as FDA green-lights prostate cancer trial ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Rises after raising Q3 sales forecast ** CTI Industries Corp CTIB.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Plunges after co gets delisting notice from Nasdaq ** Kellogg Co K.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Kellogg gains as Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" on increased commitment to cereal ** Patterson Cos Inc PDCO.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises after Guggenheim says buy ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as SunTrust initiates coverage with 'buy' rating ** Himax Technologies Inc HIMX.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Set to open at 10-month high on Q4 results ** Marrone Bio Innovations Inc MBII.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Up after U.S. EPA approves co's biofungicides for hemp plants ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O: down 20.8%

BUZZ-Tumbles on $2.2 mln direct stock deal ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises on lower-than-expected 2020 capex forecast ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Merck falls after mixed Keytruda study data in lung cancer patients ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Netflix: JP Morgan sees 300 mln global subscribers in 2024 ** Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc APLS.O: up 23.9%

BUZZ-'Very strong data with high commercial relevance'- Cantor ** Hecla Mining Co HL.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on higher prelim Q4 production ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Slips on disappointing results, concerns over cancer drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.17%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.55%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.51%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.39%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.60%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.32%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.18%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.20%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.20%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.