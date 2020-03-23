BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, PG&E, Hasbro, Tellurian, Macy's, Signet Jewelers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's slide deepened on Monday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus forced more U.S. states into lockdown, eclipsing optimism from an aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve and putting the S&P 500 on pace for its worst month since World War Two.N

At 13:02 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.87% at 18,815.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.76% at 2,264.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.04% at 6,877.104. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 13.1% ** Hasbro Inc <HAS.O>, up 12.4% ** Microchip Tech <MCHP.O>, up 11% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kohl's Crp <KSS.N>, down 16.2% ** Macy's Inc <M.N>, down 15.9% ** Hollyfrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 13.1% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Silvercorp Metals <SVM.N>, up 29.6% ** Alta Equipment Group Inc <ALTG.N>, up 27.4% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Caledonia Mining Corp <CMCL.N>, down 41.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, up 152.6% ** Hoth Theraputics Inc <HOTH.O>, up 82% ** ADMA Biologics Inc <ADMA.O>, up 45.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTP.O>, down 43.4% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTO.O>, down 37.5% ** Sotherly Hotels Inc <SOHOB.O>, down 33.8% ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan sees potential sales rebound for Coca-Cola after coronavirus recedes

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Best time to buy Boeing shares, despite coronavirus uncertainty - GS

** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Nears settlement with Carl Icahn - report

** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as reorganization plan gets California governor's support

** Uber Technologies UBER.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Suspends services in 27 Indian cities amid coronavirus fears

** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves Cepheid's rapid coronavirus test

** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Drops after delaying clinical trials due to coronavirus

** Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Falls after postponing investor day due to COVID-19

** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Rises as CEO says supply chains up and running in China

** Soligenix Inc SNGX.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop coronavirus vaccine

** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as it teams up to develop coronavirus test

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 7% BUZZ-U.S. casino stocks fall after Jefferies cuts PT as coronavirus disrupts Macau business

** Amneal Pharma AMRX.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Soars as it ramps up production of malaria drug for COVID-19 treatment

** Dow Inc DOW.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-Jefferies upgrades Dow to 'buy'

** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 16.3% BUZZ-Down 10% after extending loan maturity

** Hoth Therapeutics HOTH.O: up 82.0% BUZZ-Surges on deal to begin coronavirus vaccine development

** Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Agios Pharmaceuticals: Rises after FDA approves clinical trial for blood disorder drug

** General Electric GE.N: down 4.1% BUZZ-Job cuts in aviation unit, CEO forgoes salary

** Palo Alto Networks PANW.N: up 3.7%

** Cyberark Software CYBG.F: down 6.5% BUZZ-Piper Sandler says security spending more recession resilient, upgrades Palo Alto, Cyberark

** Codexis Inc CDXS.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Rises on gene therapy collaboration with Takeda

** Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG.N: down 23.6% BUZZ-Temporarily closes N. America stores, holds off on FY 2021 forecast

** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: down 10.7% BUZZ-Falls after withdrawing outlook, shutting production

** Macy's Inc M.N: down 15.9% BUZZ-Sinks to record low after co halts dividend, withdraws forecast

** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Pot sales spike as consumers hoard in preparation for potential dispensary closures - analyst

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.78%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 5.23%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.89%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.72%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.87%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.24%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.73%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.42%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.29%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

