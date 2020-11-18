BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Pfizer, Oncternal Therapeutics, Socket Mobile, Norwegian Cruise Line

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to open slightly higher on Wednesday as fresh signs of a COVID-19 vaccine fueled bets of faster economic revival next year, while Boeing surged after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet. .N

At 9:01 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.38% at 29,832. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.21% at 3,614.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.11% at 11,988. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** VAALCO Energy Inc EGY, up 35.3% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd DNK, up 34.6% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT, up 31.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brink's Co BCO, down 11.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.K, down 6.8% ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW, down 6.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIPW.O, up 900.0% ** U.S. Well Services Inc USWSW.O, up 174.3% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCTW.O>, up 113.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** First Financial Bankshares Inc <FFIN.O>, down 37.1% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 26.1% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 23% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: MS sees potential in multiple businesses, upgrades ** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Resideo Technologies: Falls on discounted $255 mln offering ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise Line drops on $830 mln equity offering ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Weidai: Rises on regaining compliance with NYSE listing standards ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Lowe's: Set for over 3-month low as co forecasts holiday profit below estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.6% premarket ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.6% premarket ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: up 0.8% premarket ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: down 3.0% premarket ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer: Rises on new safety, effectiveness data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Carnival down after pricing direct equity offering ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Target Corp: Rises on Q3 online sales boost, revenue beat ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT.O: down 26.1% premarket BUZZ-Oncternal: Down after upsized stock deal ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Boeing shares eye 5-month high as U.S. approves 737 MAX return ** Chiasma Inc CHMA.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Chiasma: Rises on positive data from hormonal disorder treatment study ** Simon Property Group SPG.N: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Simon Property dips as launches stock offering to fund Taubman deal ** Socket Mobile Inc SCKT.O: up 28.5% premarket BUZZ-Socket Mobile: Surges after product gets Google Wallet certification ** Arista Networks Inc ANET.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Arista Networks: Gains after Evercore upgrades on growth prospects

