BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, OptiNose, Xilinx

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 on Tuesday inched closer to finish its best quarter in more than two decades as improving economic data restored faith in a stimulus-backed rebound for the U.S. economy. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.26% at 25,662.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.91% at 3,081.08 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.40% at 10,012.609. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, up 7.8% ** Citizens Financial Group Inc <CFG.N>, up 6% ** Hologic Inc <HOLX.O>, up 5.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, down 5.5% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 5.1% ** Molson Coors Beverage Co <TAP.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bloom Energy Corp <BE.N>, up 29% ** Charah Solutions Inc <CHRA.N>, up 17.8% ** DPW Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 13.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Graf Industrial Corp <GRAF.N>, down 15.1% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, down 11.6% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co <MCF.N>, down 11.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Blink Charging Equity Warrants <BLNKW.O>, up 74.7% ** Polar Power Inc <POLA.O>, up 71.5% ** Carver Bancorp Inc <CARV.O>, up 43.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc <ZYNE.O>, down 49.1% ** Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRCA.O>, down 25.6% ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, down 20.8% ** Okta Inc OKTA.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Falls as BTIG downgrades on potential slowdown in billings growth ** Office Depot Inc ODP.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Shares halted, trades busted ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to expand in China ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 5.5%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees 737 MAX certification in mid-September BUZZ-Falls as 737 MAX cancellations pile up ** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: down 24%

BUZZ-Tumbles on Oceanwide merger delay ** Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Wins $936 mln contract to build destroyer for U.S. Navy ** OptiNose Inc OPTN.O: up 21.2%

BUZZ-Up on developing COVID-19 treatment ** Fuelcell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Falls as it files for 17.4 mln share offer from selling shareholders ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as co forecasts Q1 rev above estimates ** Vapotherm Inc VAPO.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high after Prescott General Partners discloses stake ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Citi upgrades on near-term upside from NASH drug review ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 12.8%

BUZZ-Falls on too little data from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Ideaya Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises after Boxer Capital raises stake ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 6.4%

BUZZ-Rises as co set to buy home fitness start-up Mirror ** CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Gene editor drops on planned $325 mln equity raise ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Cowen says pricing power is rising amid pandemic, raises PT ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 5% BUZZ-Up after report on potential Postmates acquisition ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises as stores reopen, co declares dividend ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: up 29% BUZZ-Climbs on deal with Samsung Heavy to develop eco-friendly ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 5.5% BUZZ-Up on upbeat forecast, PT raises BUZZ-Street View: Micron remains robust on data center, smartphone demands ** Liquidia Technologies Inc LQDA.O: down 20.8% BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted equity offering ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 10.3% BUZZ-Surges on multiple repeat orders for mushshroom supply ** Energy Recovery Inc ERII.O: down 12.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Slips on terminating licensing deal with Schlumberger ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: down 49.1% BUZZ-Falls as cannabis-based drug for rare genetic disorder fails trial ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 5.6% BUZZ-Rises as at-home eating boosts sales, powers Q4 beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.63%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.16%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.44%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.44%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.68%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.77%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.64%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.15%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.