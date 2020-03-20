BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Mylan, Genmark, Uber, cruises

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street looked set to round off another torrid week with modest gains on Friday, as dramatic intervention by the Federal Reserve halted the worst monthly selloff in U.S. equities in three decades. .N

At 7:58 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 2.85% at 20,573. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 2.39% at 2,460.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 3.44% at 7,544.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** MasTec Inc <MTZ.N>, up 46.7% ** Tetra Technologies Inc <TTI.N>, up 43.5% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMRX.N>, up 32.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Peabody Energy Corp <BTU.n>, down 11% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 8.8% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, down 7.6% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 103.6% ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc <GNMK.O>, up 86.0% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 24.3% ** Berry Corporation (Bry) <BRY.O>, down 13.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on considering production pause due to coronavirus ** Genmark Diagnostics Inc GNMK.O: up 86.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges after FDA approves emergency use of coronavirus test ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler flags multi-billion dollar potential for likely COVID-19 drug

** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-J.P.Morgan upgrades on company's ability to recover during crisis ** Mylan NV MYL.O: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars after ramping up malaria drug output for potential COVID-19 use ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 8.9% premarket ** Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N: up 5.6% premarket ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 6.8% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 10.1% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N: up 9.7% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 12.8% premarket ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 6.8% premarket ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 9.5% premarket ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 13.6% premarket

** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 10.0% premarket ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Airlines, casinos, hotels and cruises rise as stimulus measures offer comfort ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Concerns over debt covenants overblown - Evercore ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as it gets ready to take orders for COVID-19 test ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Brokerages positive about Uber's recovery after coronavirus crisis ends ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 27.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on plans to test protein to prevent COVID-19

