BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Facebook

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes edged higher on Monday following a selloff on Wall Street last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases..N

At 6:41 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.36% at 25,040. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.05% at 3,008.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.31% at 9,834.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, up 18.1% ** Natuzzi S.p.A <NTZ.N>, up 12.4% ** Antero Resources Corp <AR.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pacific Drilling <PACD.K>, down 12.9% ** Strwood Propty <STWD.K>, down 9.3% ** Amc Entertat Hld <AMC>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** BioHiTech Global Inc <BHTG.O>, up 43.0% ** Sequential Brands Group Inc <SQBG.O>, up 27.5% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 27.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc <CBLI.O>, down 20.7% ** China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc <CJJD.O>, down 18.6% ** Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc <BBCP.O>, down 17.9% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as report says 737 MAX test flights slated to start ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.7% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 2.6% premarket ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-J.P. Morgan sees near-term risk to Facebook shares, low impact on sales

ONDK NTZ AR PACD STWD AMC BHTG SQBG VXRT CBLI CJJD BBCP BA FB TWTR SNAP NDX SPX

