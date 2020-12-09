BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Disney, Pfizer, Eli Lilly

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow scaled record highs on Wednesday as hopes of a working COVID-19 vaccine and fresh economic stimulus before the end of the year lifted demand for economically sensitive energy and financial shares. .N

At 10:48 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.01% at 30,177.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.07% at 3,704.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.05% at 12,576.416. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nielsen Holdings <NLSN.N>, up 7.2% ** Lowes Companies <LOW.N>, up 4.9% ** Eli Lilly and Co <LLY.N>, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fortinet Inc <FTNT.O>, down 2.9% ** Brown-Forman Corp <BFb.N>, down 2.8% ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, down 2.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, up 27.3% ** Ashford Hosptality <AHT.N>, up 15.9% ** Owens & Minor <OMI.N>, up 13% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Talos Energy Inc <TALO.N>, down 18.2% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 17.4% ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, down 16.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc <XBIO.O>, up 431.9% ** Greenwich LifeSciences Inc <GLSI.O>, up 288.6% ** Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc <RCKT.O>, up 77.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd <SINO.O>, down 37.2% ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc <PSTI.O>, down 37.1% ** Aytu Bioscience <AYTU.O>, down 20.1% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Jefferies says 'MAX is almost back', raises PT

** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises as KeyBanc initiates with 'overweight'

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine all set for EUA

** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Gains on positive data from diabetes drug study ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.7% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.2% ** EOG Resources Inc EOG.N: up 1.7% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: up 2.5% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 0.1% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 3.5% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 0.8% ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-U.S. energy cos up as crude climbs on vaccine hopes, weaker dollar ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 17.4%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up on receiving CLIA license, plans to start COVID-19 testing ** Talos Energy TALO.N: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Drops; announces 8.5 mln share offer ** BRP Group Inc BRP.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Falls on discounted share offering ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: down 37.1%

BUZZ-Pluristem to close late-stage study of arterial disease treatment, shares plunge ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Down on $100 mln equity offering ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 2.0% ** Omnicell Inc OMCL.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse says Omnicell deal can be potentially good ** Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd SINO.O: down 37.2%

BUZZ-Sino-Global to acquire 51% of Shenzhen Jiayoubao, shares drop ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with 'hold' ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Drops after revising kidney disease drug trial protocol ** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Chinese EV maker Xpeng slips after pricing upsized equity offering ** Vesper Healthcare Acquisition VSPR.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of merger with HydraFacial ** Sutro Biopharma STRO.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls on $126 mln share offering ** Check Point Software Technologies CHKP.O: down 1.5% ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 1.0% ** Fortinet Inc FTNT.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Cybersecurity stocks: JPM downgrades on slowing on-premise firewall spend ** QuantumScape Corp QS.N: up 27.3%

BUZZ-Says its battery could power electric planes, shares jump ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Smart knee implants could be first-to-market - Needham ** Delcath Systems DCTH.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ- Down on launch of public offering ** IGM BioSciences IGMS.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing upsized $200 mln stock deal ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Slips as J.P. Morgan downgrades on high valuation ** Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT.O: up 77.5%

BUZZ-Soars after muscle disorder therapy shows promise in early trial ** Orion Energy Systems Inc OESX.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Shares rise on contract extension ** Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA.O: down 11.9%

BUZZ-Dips on equity offering ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Set to open at record high after Citigroup raises PT ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: up 57.7%

BUZZ-Hits two-month high on cannabinoid research deal ** Usio Inc USIO.O: up 19.7%

BUZZ-Gains on LOI to buy Information Management Solutions ** ZW Data Action Technologies Inc CNET.O: up 60.3%

BUZZ-More than doubles in value on live-streaming launch ** PTC Inc PTC.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Gains on JP Morgan upgrade, PT raise ** Syneos Health Inc SYNH.O: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Analysts hike PTs on promising outlook ** Photronics Inc PLAB.O: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Slumps on Q4 revenue, profit miss ** Evelo Biosciences Inc EVLO.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from eczema drug study USN ** Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp VSPR.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Former Allergan CEO-backed Vesper Healthcare jumps on $1.1 bln HydraFacial merger deal ** United Natural Foods UNFI.N: down 16.3%

UZZ-Falls as Q1 results miss estimates ** Talos Energy Inc TALO.N: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Drops; announces pricing for 8.5 mln share offer ** Lipocine Inc LPCN.O: down 14.4%

BUZZ-Deletes web posts suggesting drug approval, shares drop ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: up 32.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on court approval to support ongoing finances ** Vera Bradley Inc VRA.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 revenue misses estimates ** Cardtronics PLC CATM.O: up 31.4%

BUZZ-Soars on buyout offer ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Up as J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'overweight' on construction market promise ** GrowGeneration Corp GRWG.O: down 7.6%

BUZZ-Falls after upsized equity raise ** Encompass Health Corp EHC.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Up on exploring strategic alternatives for home health, hospice business ** Tattooed Chef Inc TTCF.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Gains on new plant-based meat alternatives ** MTS Systems Corp MTSC.O: up 50.5%

BUZZ-Highest in more than a year on Amphenol deal ** SuperCom Ltd SPCB.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on new GPS monitoring contract ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ- Up on $15 bln share buyback plan ** Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-To acquire 3D printing startup Origin, shares rise ** Prothena Corp PRTA.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Up on positive data from early-stage immunotherapy study ** Designer Brands DBI.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q3 results ** DoorDash Inc DASH.N: flat

BUZZ-Indicated to open well above IPO price ** Curis Inc CRIS.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Curis capitalizes, raises equity after shares catapult

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.27%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.38%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.40%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.18%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.36%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.14%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.55%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

