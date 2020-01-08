BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Constellation Brands, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street indexes edged higher on Wednesday as investors drew comfort from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the U.S. killing of General Qassem Soleimani. .N

At 10:08 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.14% at 28,624.72. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.29% at 3,246.64 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.35% at 9,100.257. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Lennar Corp LEN.N, up 4.8% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N, up 2.5% ** MSCI Inc MSCI.N, up 2.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O, down 6.6% ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N, down 2.7% ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Mechel PAO MTL.N, up 18.1% ** Camber Energy Inc CEI.N, up 12.2% ** 3D Systems Corp DDD.N, up 8.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, down 12.2% ** Tenneco Inc TEN.N, down 7.7% ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O, up 129.2% ** Wah Fu Education Group Ltd WAFU.O, up 79.8% ** Liminal Biosciences Inc LMNL.O, up 36.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O, down 20% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd GENE.O, down 18.8% ** TSR Inc TSRI.O, down 16.4% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat gains as McDonald's expands burger trial ** A 10 Networks Inc ATEN.N: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q4 outlook ** New York Mortgage Trust NYMT.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-New York Mortgage Trust down on heavy volume after pricing stock offering ** Lennar Corp LEN.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Up after 2020 home deliveries forecast, Q4 beat ** Zebra Technologies Corp ZBRA.O: down 2.1%

BUZZ-Morgan Stanley downgrades on likely fall in revenue growth ** Ciena Corp CIEN.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Rises after Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight' ** Comstock Mining LODE.A: up 36.5%

BUZZ-Shares more than double on sale of Silver Springs assets USN ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 results miss estimates ** Midatech Pharma Plc MTP.O: up 95.2%

BUZZ-Surges after cancer treatment succeeds study ** ShiftPixy Inc PIXY.O: up 129.2%

BUZZ-Surges on $20 mln contract assignment ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Continues to rise on business segment reshuffle ** FireEye Inc FEYE.O: down 3.9% ** Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-BofA Global downgrades FireEye, Palo Alto on 2020 headwinds ** Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Gains on FY 2020 profit forecast raise ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI.O: down 12.2%

BUZZ-Intra-Cellular Therapies falls after pricing stock deal ** NuVasive Inc NUVA.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-NuVasive's spine surgery tech will beat competitors - Credit Suisse ** Glu Mobile GLUU.O: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Stephens downgrades on its Disney game prospects ** Xenetic Biosciences Inc XBIO.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Maxim starts coverage with "buy" ** Scynexis Inc SCYX.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises as anti-fungal drug shows promise in late-stage study ** RADA Electronic Industries Ltd RADA.O: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Drops on deep-discounted stock offering ** Jaguar Health Inc JAGX.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive study results for diarrhea drug ** Applied Therapeutics Inc APLT.O: up 29.5%

BUZZ-Surges on positive result from rare disease trial ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Falls on direct share offering ** Verastem Inc VSTM.O: up 28.6%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing agreement with Chugai Pharma ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.9% ** Spirit AeroSystems Inc SPR.N: down 2.8% ** Arconic Inc ARNC.N: down 1.0% ** Allegheny Technologies Inc ATI.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Boeing, suppliers fall as 737-800 jet crash kills all 176 aboard

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.37%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.51%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.57%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.10%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.07%

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.