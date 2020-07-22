Companies
IO

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing Co, Texas Instruments, Kohls Corp

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as investors shunned risky assets after Washington ordered a shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.31% at 26,643. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.25% at 3,243, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.17% at 10,869.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ion Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 11.2% ** Fortress Value Acquisition Corp <FVAC.K>, up 11.1% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.K>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Snap Inc <SNAP.K>, down 7.9% ** Switch Inc <SWCH.K>, down 7% ** FinVolution Group <FINV.K>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 39.5% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP <MCEP.O>, up 25.1% ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc <ATOS.O>, up 23.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Verb Technology Company Inc <VERB.O>, down 27.8% ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, down 18.6% ** Open Lending Corp <LPRO.O>, down 9% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Cathay Pacific to defer orders, MAX return likely delayed ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Texas Instruments well-positioned to tap opportunities ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-CFO change could be indicative of M&A to come - Mizuho ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 4.0% premarket ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Macy's, Kohl's fall as UBS sees dept. stores growing less relevant

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IO FVAC EVRI SNAP SWCH FINV USEG MCEP ATOS VERB MTP LPRO BA TXN BIIB M KSS NDX KO OLENW

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular