BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing Co, Texas Instruments, Kohls Corp

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday as investors shunned risky assets after Washington ordered a shutdown of the Chinese consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.31% at 26,643. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.25% at 3,243, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.17% at 10,869.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ion Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 11.2% ** Fortress Value Acquisition Corp <FVAC.K>, up 11.1% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.K>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Snap Inc <SNAP.K>, down 7.9% ** Switch Inc <SWCH.K>, down 7% ** FinVolution Group <FINV.K>, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** US Energy Corp <USEG.O>, up 39.5% ** Mid-Con Energy Partners LP <MCEP.O>, up 25.1% ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc <ATOS.O>, up 23.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Verb Technology Company Inc <VERB.O>, down 27.8% ** Midatech Pharma PLC <MTP.O>, down 18.6% ** Open Lending Corp <LPRO.O>, down 9% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Cathay Pacific to defer orders, MAX return likely delayed ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Texas Instruments well-positioned to tap opportunities ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-CFO change could be indicative of M&A to come - Mizuho ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 4.0% premarket ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Macy's, Kohl's fall as UBS sees dept. stores growing less relevant

