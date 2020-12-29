BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing Co, Seer Inc, Mirum Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures scaled all-time highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year. .N

At 7:30 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.45% at 30,442. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.47% at 3,745, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.43% at 12,887.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED.N, up 12.7% ** Cango Inc CANG.N, up 11.3% ** Fang Holdings Ltd SFUN.N, up 7.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Evoqua Water Technologies Corp AQUA.N, down 7.5% ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, down 6.3% ** Mp Materials Corp MP.N, down 5.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, up 227.5% ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc TENX.O, up 102.8% ** Koss Corp KOSS.O, up 102.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O, down 32.2% ** Monaker Group Inc MKGI.O, down 28.5% ** Air T Funding Equity Warrants AIRTW.O, down 26.9%

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as American Airlines set to restart 737 MAX flights

** Seer Inc SEER.O: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-JPM sees sustainable growth ahead, initiates with 'overweight'

** Mirum Pharma MIRM.O: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Climbs as CEO, CFO buy shares

** Guardion Health GHSI.O: up 27.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on new CEO announcement

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.