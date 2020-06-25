BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing Co, Magenta Therapeutics

* Eikon search string for individual stock moves: [STXBZ]

U.S. stock futures fell further on Thursday following Wall Street's worst day in two weeks, as risk appetite took a hit from an alarming rise in new coronavirus cases and on expectations of elevated weekly jobless claims.

At 6:30 ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.43% at 25,285. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.32% at 3,039.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.08% at 10,003. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket : ** Gnc Holdings Inc , up 94.3% ** Hertz Global Holding , up 18.0% ** Nine Energy Service , up 13.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket : ** Kb Home , down 15.2% ** Murphy Oil Corp , down 9.7% ** China Rapid Finance , down 9.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket : ** Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd , up 68.0% ** Cumulus Media Inc , up 37.5% ** Endra Life Sciences Inc , up 34.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket : ** Marin Software Inc , down 26.6% ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc , down 17.8% ** Bio-Key International Inc , down 16.1% ** Boeing Co : down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg says Boeing to face MAX pressure until demand stabilizes, downgrades ** Magenta Therapeutics : down 15.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $60 mln stock offering (Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;)) Keywords: MARKETS USA STOCKS/PULSE

