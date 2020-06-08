BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Chesapeake Energy, Ideanomics

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high for the second straight session, after a surprisingly upbeat jobs report last week raised bets of a swift recovery from a coronavirus-driven downturn. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.92% at 27,360.59. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.51% at 3,210.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.39% at 9,852.024. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 22.5% ** Alaska Air Group <ALK.N>, up 15.6% ** Occidental Petroleum <OXY.N>, up 13.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Amcor Plc <AMCR.N>, down 5.3% ** Corteva Inc <CTVA.N>, down 3.9% ** Jack Henry & Associates <JKHY.O>, down 3.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, up 151.9% ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 135.5% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, up 89.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Direxion Daily S&P Oil and Gas <DRIP.N>, down 21% ** Emergent Biosolutions <EBS.N>, down 20.3% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, down 12.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Rignet Inc <RNET.O>, up 96.6% ** Supercom Ltd <SPCB.O>, up 90% ** Digital Ally <DGLY.O>, up 72.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ekso Bionics Holding <EKSO.O>, down 22% ** Opiant Pharmaceuticles <OPNT.O>, down 20.1% ** Ascena Retail Group <ASNA.O>, down 14.2% ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on report AstraZeneca approached co for potential merger ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Evercore raises PT on long-term opportunities ** Yatra Online Inc YTRA.O: down 18.0%

BUZZ-India's Yatra sees worst day in a month on Ebix merger termination ** Chevron corp CVX: up 1.3%

BUZZ-JPM hikes PT on attractive cash margins, global asset base ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Gains as China sales of Model 3 more than triple in May ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler see promise in contraceptive drug ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rosenblatt starts with 'buy' on storage demand growth ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Copper to gain as trends signal demand surge - Jefferies ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 7.0% ** Carnival corp CCL.N: up 11.6% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines, cruise stocks jump on faster economic recovery hopes ** Dunkin' Brands Group Inc DNKN.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-KeyBanc sees improving sales as U.S. states reopen; upgrades ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 29.3%

BUZZ-Gains after debt swap with creditors ** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Evercore raises to 'outperform' on automotive demand recovery ** Opiant Pharmaceuticals OPNT.O: down 20.1% ** Emergent BioSolutions EBS.N: down 20.3%

BUZZ-Opiant Pharma, Emergent BioSolutions: Down after Teva wins patent dispute ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-RBC hikes Amazon's PT to a Street high of $3,300, says co primed to be structural winner ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.2% ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-U.S. stay-at-home stocks fall as businesses reopen ** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 13.3%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q3 profit ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: up 72.2%

BUZZ-Continues run after co raises equity, launches body camera service ** International Flavor & Fragrances IFF.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Slides after weak start to Q2 ** Aimmune Therapeutics AIMT.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from peanut allergy drug trial ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA clearance for Zika detection test ** Zillow Group ZG.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Needham upgrades on shift towards online realtors, shares rise ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: up 42.1%

BUZZ-Nears five-month high as JPM upgrades on likely sales growth ** Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO.O: down 22.0%

BUZZ-Tumbles on direct stock offering ** Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Up on positive results for experimental gene therapy ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Adopts poison pill, shares rise ** Sino-Global Shipping SINO.O: up 31.2%

BUZZ-Surges on new service agreement ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Rises on advancing COVID-19 vaccine development ** Clearwater Paper corp CLW.N: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Gains on raised Q2 outlook on strong tissue demand ** Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ.O: down 3.5% ** Glaukos Corp GKOS.N: down 7.3%

BUZZ-Jazz Pharma, Glaukos fall as cos look to join convertible bandwagon

** Crocs Inc CROX.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise PT on management's recovery hopes ** Enochian BioSciences ENOB.O: up 54.6%

BUZZ-surges on advancing potential HIV treatment ** Avalon GloboCare AVCO.O: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to co-develop COVID-19 diagnostic tests ** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 32.5%

BUZZ-Soars on beginning delivery of electric taxis ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: up 151.9%

BUZZ-shares more than triple in heavy volume trading ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Gains; shares surge 163% since hitting year-low in March

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.81%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.46%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.10%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.58%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.62%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.95%

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))



