BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Canadian Solar, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Wanda Sports Group

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street surged on Thursday as record weekly jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears, making a case for more aggressive stimulus to aid businesses and families wrecked by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic..N

At 13:04 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 5.40% at 22,345.32. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.01% at 2,599.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.20% at 7,694.541. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 18.3% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, up 17.8% ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, up 16.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 4.3% ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 4% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc <GPMT.N>, up 282.7% ** Ladder Capital Corp <LADR.N>, up 163.6% ** AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc <MITT.N>, up 153.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTM.O>, up 113.8% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTN.O>, up 106.1% ** New York Mortgage Trust Inc <NYMTO.O>, up 105.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Betterware de Mexico SA de CV <BWMX.O>, down 28% ** OFS Capital Corp <OFSSI.O>, down 22% ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, down 21.2% ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 6.3% BUZZ-Up on FDA's approval for multiple sclerosis drug

** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Piper Sandler positive on trend of work from home amid virus outbreak

** 3M Co MMM.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Slips as Jefferies cuts PT, cites weak end-market demand

** Viomi Technology VIOT.O: up 18.1% BUZZ-China's Viomi Technology rises as revenue beats estimates

** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 5.3% BUZZ-Rises as co to explore role of inflammatory protein in COVID-19 patients

** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 37.8% BUZZ-Surges on quarterly beat, draws down $900 mln from credit facility

** MFA Financial MFA.N:up 143.0% ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR.N: up 75.8% ** New York Mortgage Trust NYMT.O: up 72.8%

** AG Mortgage Investment Trust MITT.N: up 153.5% BUZZ-Mortgage REITs; Relief rally

** Henry Schein HSIC.O: up 11.9% BUZZ-Rises after making COVID-19 test available for use

** iBio Inc IBIO.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine progress

** VBL Therapeutics VBLT.O: up 19.4% BUZZ-Surges after late-stage cancer trial shows promise

** Analog Devices ADI.O: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Withdraws Q2 outlook amid virus fears

** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Rises on biopsy services deal

** bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: up 0.7%

Headline of story OR Buzz OR Brief USN

** XpresSpa Group XSPA.O: down 24.5% BUZZ-Tumbles on registered direct offering

** Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Falls on report it is unable to pay rent

** Cerus Corp CERS.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Up on forming group to improve convalescent plasma production for COVID-19

** First Solar Inc FSLR.O:up 7.2% BUZZ-Pandemic-led restrictions have no impact on Ohio manufacturing plants, shares up

** Interpublic Group IPG.N: up 8.1% BUZZ-Up as it withdraws FY20 forecast due to coronavirus outbreak

** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 0.7% ** General Motors GM.N: up 6.1% ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCAU.N: up 3.0% BUZZ-Detroit Three automakers fall on continuing coronavirus concerns

** Harley-Davidson HOG.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Says coronavirus to hit supply chain; withdraws forecast

** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 14.3% BUZZ-Shares rise on results beat, buyback program

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets EU approval

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 7.1% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 10.9% ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 12.0% ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 4.6% ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-U.S. airline stocks jump as Senate passes $58 bln aid bill

** Capital One COF.N: up 14.7% BUZZ-Rises as Reuters reports regulatory waiver for its higher derivatives exposure

** Twist Bioscience TWST.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Rises on collaboration for COVID-19 treatment development

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from anal dysplasia study

** Wanda Sports Group WSG.O: up 32.0% BUZZ-Soars on Ironman Group sale

** Albermarle Corp ALB.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Slips after RBC slashes PT on coronavirus headwinds

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 12.9% BUZZ-Jumps on U.S. Senate's $58 bln aid bill for aerospace industry

** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Brokerage sees increasing market share, upgrades to "outperform"

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 4.37%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 4.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.94%

Energy

.SPNY

up 6.45%

Financial

.SPSY

up 5.53%

Health

.SPXHC

up 5.31%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 5.42%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 4.89%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 3.86%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 5.26%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 7.99%

(Complied by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.