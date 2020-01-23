BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Beyond Meat, Tesla, PG&E, General Electric

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, as mounting worries over a coronavirus outbreak in China, disappointing corporate earnings and weakness in financial stocks prompted investors to hit the brakes after a strong rally this year. .N

At 10:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.35% at 29,082.96. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.26% at 3,313.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.09% at 9,374.948. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, up 7.3% ** Kinder Morgan Inc <KMI.N>, up 3.5% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 3.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Raymond James Financial Inc <RJF.N>, down 8% ** Vf Corp <VFC.N>, down 8% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, down 7.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nanoviricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 30.9% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, up 19.6% ** Marinemax Inc <HZO.N>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Costamare Inc <CMRE.N>, down 13.1% ** GasLog Partners LP <GLOP.N>, down 12.9% ** ProAssurance Corp <PRA.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 210.8% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 88.9% ** Leap Therapeutics Inc <LPTX.O>, up 31.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, down 31.3% ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, down 21.9% ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc <KRTX.O>, down 18.3% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Pares losses as MAX production to resume before mid-year ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Down on report of falling Impossible Whopper sales at Burger King ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Set to open at new high after co to join S&P 500 ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc AFH.O: up 17.8% BUZZ-Jumps on plan to sell Gateway Insurance ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Street View: J&J's long-term outlook healthy despite legal risks

** General Electric Co GE.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades to "overweight", sees M&A potential for aviation unit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-'Shares are over-shooting' - UBS, resumes coverage with 'sell' ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.4% BUZZ-Rises after co strikes deal with creditors group ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Street View: Texas Instruments in early stage of cyclical recovery ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Street View: Baker Hughes' 2020 outlook unchanged but adds caveats ** Teradyne Inc TER.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Set for biggest one-day gain in 6 months on solid forecast ** SLM Corp SLM.O: up 24.0% BUZZ-Sallie Mae surges on profit beat, upbeat 2020 outlook ** Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp ACRE.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Drops on equity raise ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Gains after Barclays upgrades to 'overweight' ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-PayPal gains on partnership to expand digital payments ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Citi hikes PT to highest on Street, sees co as M&A target ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-P&G shares drop as quarterly sales fall short of expectations ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 88.9% BUZZ-Surges on designing screening test for new coronavirus ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-Down on FY earnings outlook cut, qtrly revenue miss ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 1.9% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 1.1% ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.0% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 0.2% ** Gilead GILD.O: down 0.1% ** AbbVie ABBV.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Solid Q4, but tough Q1 in store for large cap biopharma firms ** Karuna Therapeutics KRTX.O: down 18.3% BUZZ-Falls as #1 holder PureTech Health sells shares ** MarineMax Inc HZO.N: up 19.5% BUZZ-Set to open at over a year high on beat-and-raise qtr ** Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O: up 7.3% BUZZ-Set to hit record high after brokerages raise PT ** Hyatt H.N: down 0.3% ** Wynn Resort WYNN.O: down 1.0% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 0.5% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 2.6% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 0.2% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 1.6% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.8% ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 2.0% ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: down 4.4% ** Alibaba BABA.N: down 1.2% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 1.0% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Casino operators, cruise liners drop as virus fears compound ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Expects lower costs, higher shipments to boost profits in 2020 ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 31.1% BUZZ-Jumps on early stage data from cancer therapy ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc INNT.O: up 30.9% BUZZ-Rises on waiving some deal terms with RDD Pharma ** Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL.O: down 16.4% BUZZ-Slumps on $80 mln stock offering ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 7.3% BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 profit, Grasberg output

