BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Beyond Meat, PayPal, Procter & Gamble

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, as mounting worries over a coronavirus outbreak in China, disappointing corporate earnings and weakness in financial stocks prompted investors to hit the brakes after a strong start to the year. .N

At 12:24 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.41% at 29,066.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.31% at 3,311.58 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.08% at 9,376.119. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, up 9.3 % ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 5.4 % ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 3.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** V.F. Corp <VFC.N>, down 10.2 % ** Raymond James Financial Inc <RJF.N>, down 6.7 % ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, down 5.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 35.1 % ** Marinemax Inc <HZO.N>, up 20.2 % ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, up 13.1 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProAssurance Corp <PRA.N>, down 12.9 % ** GasLog Partners LP <GLOP.N>, down 11.8 % ** V.F. Corp <VFC.N>, down 10.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 257.5 % ** Co Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 103 % ** Kaleido Biosciences Inc <KLDO.O>, up 36.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, down 31.3 % ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, down 23.9 % ** Autolus Therapeutics plc <AUTL.O>, down 20.2 % ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Pares losses as MAX production to resume before mid-year ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-Down on report of falling Impossible Whopper sales at Burger King ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 5.1% BUZZ-Set to open at new high after co to join S&P 500 ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc AFH.O: up 23.7% BUZZ-Jumps on plan to sell Gateway Insurance ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades to "overweight", sees M&A potential for aviation unit ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-Rises after co strikes deal with creditors group ** Teradyne Inc TER.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Set for biggest one-day gain in 6 months on solid forecast ** SLM Corp SLM.O: up 23.5% BUZZ-Sallie Mae surges on profit beat, upbeat 2020 outlook ** Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp ACRE.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Drops on equity raise ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Gains after Barclays upgrades to 'overweight' ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-PayPal gains on partnership to expand digital payments ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-HC Wainwright cuts to 'neutral', says rival bidders unlikely ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Citi hikes PT to highest on Street, sees co as M&A target ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: down 1.0% BUZZ-P&G shares drop as quarterly sales fall short of expectations ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 103.0% BUZZ-Surges on designing screening test for new coronavirus ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 10.2% BUZZ-Down on FY earnings outlook cut, qtrly revenue miss ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 2.2% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 1.0% ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.8% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 0.3% ** Gilead GILD.O: down 0.4% ** AbbVie ABBV.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Solid Q4, but tough Q1 in store for large cap biopharma firms ** Karuna Therapeutics KRTX.O: down 15.9% BUZZ-Falls as #1 holder PureTech Health sells shares ** MarineMax Inc HZO.N: up 20.2% BUZZ-Set to open at over a year high on beat-and-raise qtr ** Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O: up 9.3% BUZZ-Set to hit record high after brokerages raise PT ** Hyatt H.N: down 0.7% ** Wynn Resort WYNN.O: down 1.7% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 1.1% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 4.3% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 1.6% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 2.2% ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 2.7% ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: down 5.3% ** Alibaba BABA.N: down 2.0% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 0.9% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.3% BUZZ-Casino operators, cruise liners drop as virus fears compound ** Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Elanco eyes 3rd straight day of gains after pricing upsized stock, convertible deals ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Expects lower costs, higher shipments to boost profits in 2020 ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 25.7% BUZZ-Jumps on early stage data from cancer therapy ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc INNT.O: up 55.3% BUZZ-Rises on waiving some deal terms with RDD Pharma ** Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL.O: down 20.2% BUZZ-Slumps on $80 mln stock offering ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 5.6% BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 profit, Grasberg output ** Zymeworks Inc ZYME.N: down 6.6% BUZZ-Biotech Zymeworks slips from record highs after upsized stock offering ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 0.2% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 10.7% ** Vir Biotechnology VIR.O: up 1.9% ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 12.4% ** Cerus CERS.O: up 4.2% ** NanoViricides NNVC.A: up 35.1% BUZZ-Some pharma cos gain on developing vaccines, test against coronavirus ** Kinder Morgan KMI.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Up after co reports 26% rise in Q4 profit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.56%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.89%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.73%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.77%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.63%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.73%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.42%

