BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Beyond Meat, General Electric, PG&E

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, as mounting worries over a coronavirus outbreak in China and disappointing corporate earnings prompted investors to hit the brakes after a strong start to the year. .N

At 1331 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.37% at 29,078.95. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.23% at 3,314.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.10% at 9,374.591. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, up 8.5% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 4.7% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Vf Corp <VFC.N>, down 10% ** Raymond James Financial Inc <RJF.N>, down 6.2% ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp <EW.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 70.2% ** Marinemax Inc <HZO.N>, up 20.4% ** Rafael Holdings Inc <RFL.N>, up 14% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Associated Capital Group Inc <AC.N>, down 13.5% ** ProAssurance Corp <PRA.N>, down 12% ** GasLog Partners LP <GLOP.N>, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 213.9 % ** Co Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 93.8 % ** Kaleido Biosciences Inc <KLDO.O>, up 37.2 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc <TTPH.O>, down 30.5 % ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, down 20.2 % ** Autolus Therapeutics plc <AUTL.O>, down 19.6 % ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Pares losses as MAX production to resume before mid-year ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Down on report of falling Impossible Whopper sales at Burger King ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Set to open at new high after co to join S&P 500 ** Aviat Networks Inc AVNW.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Cuts forecast after cyberattack at contract manufacturing vendor ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc AFH.O: up 22.0% BUZZ-Jumps on plan to sell Gateway Insurance ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades to "overweight", sees M&A potential for aviation unit ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-'Shares are over-shooting' - UBS, resumes coverage with 'sell' ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 10.7% BUZZ-Rises after co strikes deal with creditors group ** Teradyne Inc TER.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Set for biggest one-day gain in 6 months on solid forecast ** SLM Corp SLM.O: up 24.0% BUZZ-Sallie Mae surges on profit beat, upbeat 2020 outlook ** Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp ACRE.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Drops on equity raise ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Gains after Barclays upgrades to 'overweight' ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-PayPal gains on partnership to expand digital payments ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Citi hikes PT to highest on Street, sees co as M&A target ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-P&G shares drop as quarterly sales fall short of expectations ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 93.8% BUZZ-Surges on designing screening test for new coronavirus ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 10.0% BUZZ-Down on FY earnings outlook cut, qtrly revenue miss BUZZ-Set for worst day in 15 months on FY forecast cut, Q3 revenue miss ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: down 2.7% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 0.7% ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.6% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 0.7% ** Gilead GILD.O: down 0.4% ** AbbVie ABBV.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Solid Q4, but tough Q1 in store for large cap biopharma firms ** Karuna Therapeutics KRTX.O: down 14.4% BUZZ-Falls as #1 holder PureTech Health sells shares ** MarineMax Inc HZO.N: up 20.4% BUZZ-Set to open at over a year high on beat-and-raise qtr ** Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O: up 8.5% BUZZ-Set to hit record high after brokerages raise PT ** Hyatt H.N: down 0.8% ** Wynn Resort WYNN.O: down 1.2% ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 0.5% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 4.2% ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 0.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 0.5% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.1% ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 1.7% ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: down 5.6% ** Alibaba BABA.N: down 1.9% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 0.7% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Casino operators, cruise liners drop as virus fears compound ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Expects lower costs, higher shipments to boost profits in 2020 ** Leap Therapeutics Inc LPTX.O: up 20.1% BUZZ-Jumps on early stage data from cancer therapy ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc INNT.O: up 43.2% BUZZ-Rises on waiving some deal terms with RDD Pharma ** Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL.O: down 19.6% BUZZ-Slumps on $80 mln stock offering ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 5.2% BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 profit, Grasberg output ** Zymeworks Inc ZYME.N: down 7.4% BUZZ-Biotech Zymeworks slips from record highs after upsized stock offering ** Moderna MRNA.O: down 0.6% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O: up 16.1% ** Vir Biotechnology VIR.O: down 0.4% ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 7.6% ** Cerus CERS.O: up 4.0% ** NanoViricides NNVC.A: up 68.1% BUZZ-Some pharma cos gain on developing vaccines, test against coronavirus ** Kinder Morgan KMI.N: up 3.6% BUZZ-Up after co reports 26% rise in Q4 profit ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: down 20.2% BUZZ-Applied Genetic: Slumps as gene therapy data fails to excite ** Travelers Companies Inc TRV.N: down 5.2% BUZZ-Biggest pct. loser on Dow after qtrly results ** Trans World Entertainment Corp TWMC.O: up 213.9% BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on deal to sell unit for $10 mln ** Bassett Furniture Industries BSET.O: down 7.3% BUZZ-Falls on disappointing Q4 results ** Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO: up 3.4% BUZZ-Rises as RBC upgrades to "outperform" ** First Internet Bancorp INBK.O: up 8.4% BUZZ-Rises on strong Q4 results The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.65%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.70%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.52%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.82%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.63%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.52%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.34%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

