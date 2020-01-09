BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, eBay

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as Middle East tensions eased, optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and several brokerages boosted price targets on high-profile companies. .N

At 13:34 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.64% at 28,928.57. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.51% at 3,269.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 9,187.976. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, up 3.8% ** Ball Corp <BLL.N>, up 3% ** Marketaxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 8.6% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 4.2% ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>, up 17% ** Yiren Digital Ltd <YRD.N>, up 14.3% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, up 14.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd <TUFN.N>, down 23.3% ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd <CANF.N>, down 19.7% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, down 13.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 108.1% ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, up 94.5% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd <GENE.O>, up 31% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc <BBBY.O>, down 18.7% ** FSD Pharma Inc <HUGE.O>, down 17% ** Solid Biosciences Inc <SLDB.O>, down 14%

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.7% BUZZ-Ukrainian flight most likely struck by anti-aircraft missile, Boeing shares rise ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 18.7% BUZZ-Plunges on pulling forecast after 'unsatisfactory' quarter BUZZ-Slips after dismal quarter; new CEO has long way to go ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Jefferies sees accelerating user growth in international market, upgrades to 'buy' ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Jefferies raises PT on growth in online video platform ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.0% BUZZ-Up on PT hike, rise in iPhone sales in China ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Jefferies says eBay's marketplace not keeping up; shares dip ** Kura Sushi USA Inc KRUS.O: down 12.1% BUZZ-Falls after bigger loss ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd TUFN.N: down 23.3% BUZZ-Slides as brokerages lower PT on Q4 revenue forecast cut ** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Rises after FDA accepts resubmitted antibiotic application ** TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-TriplePoint Venture slides on stock offering ** Innate Pharma SA IPHA.O: down 10.3% BUZZ-Drops after FDA places cancer drug trial on partial hold ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: up 94.5% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from eye disorder study ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Set for a 6-month high on Q3 results beat ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: up 4.1% BUZZ-Up as FDA lifts partial clinical hold on eye treatment's trial ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls as 2020 sales forecast below estimates, CEO to exit ** Eltek Ltd ELTK.O: up 6.8% BUZZ-Jumps as it receives additional order for up to $1.4 mln ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Analysts see market share gains for co in 2020 ** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc INFI.O: up 11.2% BUZZ-Rises after raising $20 mln from BVF Partners ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O: up 3.7% BUZZ-Soars as hep-B vaccine meets main goal in late-stage study ** McCormick & Co Inc MKC.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Falls after UBS says sell ** Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N: down 12.7% BUZZ-Falls after quarterly sales miss on weak demand ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 8.5% BUZZ-Drops on planned $250 mln stock offering ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N: down 8.6% BUZZ-Retail stocks drop on bleak holiday sales from Kohl's, J.C. Penney ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 12.5% BUZZ-Luckin Coffee coming to a boil ahead of capital raise ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.2% BUZZ-Bullishness in Tesla options shifts to lower gear but still near extreme ** Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Climbs over 6-week peak on upbeat December sales

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.06%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.47%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.04%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.44%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.32%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.90%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.22%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.21%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.39%

(Compiled by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

