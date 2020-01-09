Companies

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Bed Bath & Beyond, Apple, eBay

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as Middle East tensions eased, optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and several brokerages boosted price targets on high-profile companies. .N

At 12:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.81% at 28,977.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.64% at 3,274 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.87% at 9,208.622. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, up 4.7 % ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 3.7 % ** Ball Corporation <BLL.N>, up 3.1 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kohl's Corp <KSS.N>, down 9.1 % ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 4.4 % ** Arconic Inc <ARNC.N>, down 3.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lindsay Corp <LNN.N>, up 12.9 % ** Yiren Digital Ltd <YRD.N>, up 11.6 % ** Chico's FAS Inc <CHS.N>, up 12 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd <TUFN.N>, down 23.3 % ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd <CANF.N>, down 19.6 % ** Acuity Brands Inc <AYI.N>, down 10.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 110.8 % ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, up 74.5 % ** Genetic Technologies Ltd <GENE.O>, up 29.1 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc <BBBY.O>, down 19.4 % ** Kura Sushi USA Inc <KRUS.O>, down 14.2 % ** FSD Pharma Inc <HUGE.O>, down 13.8 %

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Ukrainian flight struck by anti-aircraft missile says report, Boeing shares rise ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: down 19.4% BUZZ-Plunges on pulling forecast after 'unsatisfactory' quarter BUZZ-Slips after dismal quarter; new CEO has long way to go ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 7.3% BUZZ-Jefferies sees accelerating user growth in international market, upgrades to 'buy' ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Jefferies raises PT on growth in online video platform ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.2% BUZZ- Up on PT hike, rise in iPhone sales in China ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N, down 9.1% BUZZ-Retail stocks drop on bleak holiday sales from Kohl's, J.C. Penney ** eBay Inc EBAY.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Jefferies says eBay's marketplace not keeping up; shares dip ** Kura Sushi USA Inc KRUS.O: down 14.2% BUZZ-Falls after bigger loss ** Tufin Software Technologies Ltd TUFN.N: down 23.3% BUZZ-Slides as brokerages lower PT on Q4 revenue forecast cut ** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Rises after FDA accepts resubmitted antibiotic application ** TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp TPVG.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-TriplePoint Venture slides on stock offering ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: up 74.5% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from eye disorder study ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Set for a 6-month high on Q3 results beat ** Regenxbio Inc RGNX.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Up as FDA lifts partial clinical hold on eye treatment's trial ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: down 4.3% BUZZ-Falls as 2020 sales forecast below estimates, CEO to exit ** Eltek Ltd ELTK.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Jumps as it receives additional order for up to $1.4 mln ** Ross Stores Inc ROST.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Analysts see market share gains for co in 2020 ** Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc INFI.O: up 10.3% BUZZ-Rises after raising $20 mln from BVF Partners ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Soars as hep-B vaccine meets main goal in late-stage study ** McCormick & Co Inc MKC.N: down 3.5% BUZZ-Falls after UBS says sell ** Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N: down 10.9% BUZZ-Falls after quarterly sales miss on weak demand ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 9.6% BUZZ-Drops on planned $250 mln stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.72%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.02%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.78%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.09%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.35%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.53%

