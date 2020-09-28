BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Bank of America, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Pangaea Logistics
U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, bouncing back from the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with technology, banks and travel shares leading the advance..N
At 12:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.72% at 27,642.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.44% at 3,345.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.07% at 11,030.094. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, up 12.4% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 7.5% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 2.6% ** Westrock Co <WRK.N>, down 2.5% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, up 115.5% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, up 58.7% ** Amer Shared Hospital Services <AMS.N>, up 30.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers:
** Annovis Bio Inc ANVS.N, down 10% ** Great Ajax Corp AJX.N down 9.33% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd <PLL.O>, up 316.1% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, up 245.8% ** Perceptron Inc <PRCP.O>, up 66.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Thrapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 34.5% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 26% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd <SKYS.O>, down 18.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 6.7%
BUZZ-Rises as Alembic Global upgrades on hopes of 737 MAX return
** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 3.2%
BUZZ-Bank stocks lift Wall Street amid global recovery hopes
** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O: up 316.1%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares hit record high on Tesla supply deal
** Masimo Corp MASI.O: up 2.1%
BUZZ-Gains after FDA clears its pulse oximeter
** Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc EIGR.O: down 13.0%
BUZZ-Slips after Lambda fails as possible COVID-19 treatment
** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 4.8%
BUZZ-Rises on positive early data from knee pain therapy study
** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 11.9%
BUZZ-Gains as Morgan Stanley raises FY24 revenue estimate, upgrades rating
** Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd PANL.O: up 4.7%
BUZZ-Gains after raising stake in Nordic Bulk Holding
** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.2%
BUZZ-Oil stocks gain tracking crude prices
** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3%
BUZZ-Oil stocks gain tracking crude prices
** Tessco Technologies Inc TESS.O: up 4%
BUZZ-Up after founder urges to remove directors
** Natera Inc NTRA.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Gains after Morgan Stanley starts coverage with 'overweight'
** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 19.8%
BUZZ-Soars as two more bulls board
** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1%
BUZZ-Up on EU approval for smallest version of glucose monitoring device
** Chesapeake Utilities Corp CPK.N: up 12%
BUZZ-Rises as set join S&P SmallCap 600
** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 6%
BUZZ-Rises on potential use of tool to detect COVID-19 co-infections
** Perceptron Inc PRCP.O: up 66.1%
BUZZ-Gains on takeover offer from Sweden's Atlas Copco
** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Eyes record high open after KeyBanc upgrade
** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows emergency use of asymptomatic COVID-19 test
** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Gains on orphan drug, fast track tag for spinal cord injury treatment
** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: up 13.7%
BUZZ-Gains on sale of recruitment business unit
** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: up 5.4%
BUZZ-Rises on European marketing approval for non-opioid painkiller
** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 19.0%
BUZZ-Soars after BofA says 'buy'
** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.8%
BUZZ-Rises after securing $5.5 bln Treasury loan
** CBL & Associates Properties Inc CBL.N: down 1.7%
BUZZ-Falls after restructuring petition extention
** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.7%
BUZZ-Set to rise for third straight session
** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Up as Guggenheim starts coverage with "buy" rating
** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: up 3.3%
BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves emergency use of its COVID-19 antibody test
** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: up 16.4%
BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal
** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 12.3%
BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal
** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 23.3%
BUZZ-Falls after report says drugmaker weeks away from filing for bankruptcy
** MobileIron Inc MOBL.O: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Rises on $872 mln deal to go private
** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.6%
BUZZ-U.S. tech stocks: Guggenheim hikes PTs on 'sustainable' strength
** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 2.9%
BUZZ-Taps into German coronavirus relief aid - Handelsblatt
** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 5.3%
BUZZ-Surges on plans to open new car factory in China
** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 34.5%
BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines co's treatment for seizures
** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.4%
BUZZ-Uber jumps as co wins legal bid to restart London operations
** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 6.1%
BUZZ-Rises on $2.6 bln deal to go private
** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 0.9%
BUZZ-RBC downgrades as survey suggests slow travel recovery
** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 6.7%
BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat
** Square Inc SQ.N: up 1.3%
BUZZ-Gains after Credit Suisse raises price target
** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 10.5%
BUZZ-Rises on purchase of ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets
