BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Bank of America, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Pangaea Logistics

U.S. stocks jumped on Monday, bouncing back from the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with technology, banks and travel shares leading the advance..N

At 12:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.72% at 27,642.62. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.44% at 3,345.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.07% at 11,030.094. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Devon Energy Corp <DVN.N>, up 12.4% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 7.5% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DexCom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 2.6% ** Westrock Co <WRK.N>, down 2.5% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd <AMBO.N>, up 115.5% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, up 58.7% ** Amer Shared Hospital Services <AMS.N>, up 30.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers:

** Annovis Bio Inc ANVS.N, down 10% ** Great Ajax Corp AJX.N down 9.33% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N, down 7.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Piedmont Lithium Ltd <PLL.O>, up 316.1% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd <OXBR.O>, up 245.8% ** Perceptron Inc <PRCP.O>, up 66.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aquestive Thrapeutics Inc <AQST.O>, down 34.5% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc <INO.O>, down 26% ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd <SKYS.O>, down 18.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises as Alembic Global upgrades on hopes of 737 MAX return

** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Bank stocks lift Wall Street amid global recovery hopes

** Piedmont Lithium Ltd PLL.O: up 316.1%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares hit record high on Tesla supply deal

** Masimo Corp MASI.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Gains after FDA clears its pulse oximeter

** Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc EIGR.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ-Slips after Lambda fails as possible COVID-19 treatment

** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises on positive early data from knee pain therapy study

** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Gains as Morgan Stanley raises FY24 revenue estimate, upgrades rating

** Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd PANL.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Gains after raising stake in Nordic Bulk Holding

** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain tracking crude prices

** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain tracking crude prices

** Tessco Technologies Inc TESS.O: up 4%

BUZZ-Up after founder urges to remove directors

** Natera Inc NTRA.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Gains after Morgan Stanley starts coverage with 'overweight'

** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Soars as two more bulls board

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1%

BUZZ-Up on EU approval for smallest version of glucose monitoring device

** Chesapeake Utilities Corp CPK.N: up 12%

BUZZ-Rises as set join S&P SmallCap 600

** OpGen Inc OPGN.O: up 6%

BUZZ-Rises on potential use of tool to detect COVID-19 co-infections

** Perceptron Inc PRCP.O: up 66.1%

BUZZ-Gains on takeover offer from Sweden's Atlas Copco

** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Eyes record high open after KeyBanc upgrade

** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows emergency use of asymptomatic COVID-19 test

** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Gains on orphan drug, fast track tag for spinal cord injury treatment

** Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Gains on sale of recruitment business unit

** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises on European marketing approval for non-opioid painkiller

** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 19.0%

BUZZ-Soars after BofA says 'buy'

** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises after securing $5.5 bln Treasury loan

** CBL & Associates Properties Inc CBL.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Falls after restructuring petition extention

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Set to rise for third straight session

** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as Guggenheim starts coverage with "buy" rating

** Quotient Ltd QTNT.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves emergency use of its COVID-19 antibody test

** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal

** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after shale producers agree to merger deal

** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 23.3%

BUZZ-Falls after report says drugmaker weeks away from filing for bankruptcy

** MobileIron Inc MOBL.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on $872 mln deal to go private

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-U.S. tech stocks: Guggenheim hikes PTs on 'sustainable' strength

** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Taps into German coronavirus relief aid - Handelsblatt

** Xpeng Inc XPEV.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Surges on plans to open new car factory in China

** Aquestive Therapeutics Inc AQST.O: down 34.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines co's treatment for seizures

** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Uber jumps as co wins legal bid to restart London operations

** Sina Corp SINA.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $2.6 bln deal to go private

** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-RBC downgrades as survey suggests slow travel recovery

** Weibo Corp WB.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Gains after Credit Suisse raises price target

** Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF.N: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Rises on purchase of ArcelorMittal's U.S. assets

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.73%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.39%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.33%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.08%

Financial

.SPSY

up 2.86%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.97%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.69%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.01%

