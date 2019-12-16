BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, Axsome Therapeutics, Western Digital, PG&E

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Monday, helped by upbeat data from China and a cooling of U.S.-China trade tensions, while Boeing slipping on worries over production changes to its grounded 737 jets kept Dow's gains in check. .N

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.58% at 28,299.64. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.73% at 3,191.84 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.93% at 8,816.131. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 5.7% ** Micron Technology Inc <MU.O>, up 3.8% ** Affiliated Managers Group Inc <AMG.N>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc <IFF.N>, down 6.1% ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, down 2.8% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Sifco Industries Inc <SIF.N>, up 54.4% ** Camber Energy Inc <CEI.N>, up 23.9% ** Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc <AMRX.N>, up 11.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 15.7% ** Rev Group Inc <REVG.N>, down 15.6% ** Tutor Perini Cp <TPC.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIRM.O>, up 96% ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc <AXSM.O>, up 66% ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc <RLMD.O>, up 20.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 49.2% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 34.8% ** Kwaunee Scientific Corp <KEQU.O>, down 23.9% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 15.7% BUZZ-PG&E: Tumbles as California governor rejects bankruptcy reorganization plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Boeing Co may cut or halt MAX 737 production, shares drop ** Spirit AeroSystems Inc SPR.N: down 3.9% ** Astronics Corp ATRO.O: down 2.2% ** Allegheny Technologies Inc ATI.N: down 3.4% ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Boeing suppliers fall on possible halt of 737 MAX jet production ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls after co expects to incur $7.5 mln in damages ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 66% BUZZ-Eyes record high after depression drug succeeds study ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises after Susquehanna upgrade ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N: down 6.1% BUZZ-Falls on proposed merger with a DuPont unit ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-UnitedHealth rises as Goldman Sachs raises to 'conviction list' - report ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 49.2% BUZZ-Wave Life Sciences discontinues development of muscle disorder drug ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 5.7% BUZZ-Up as Susquehanna upgrades to 'positive' ** Gossamer Bio Inc GOSS.O: down 34.8% BUZZ-Gossamer Bio slips after Novartis shelves development of asthma drug ** BioGene Ltd BGNE.O: down 2.9% BUZZ-BeiGene down on failed head-to-head trial against Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie ** WW International Inc WW.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Jumps on extending partnership with Oprah Winfrey ** Regulus Therapeutics Inc RGLS.O: up 16.1% BUZZ-Rises after FDA lifts partial hold on kidney disorder drug ** e.l.f Beauty Inc ELF.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-e.l.f. Beauty lifts as Morgan Stanley upgrades to "overweight" ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Canada's Bausch Health dips on $1.21 bln class action settlement

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.29%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.24%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.89%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.83%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.36%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.13%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.76%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.26%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.22%

