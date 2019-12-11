BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Boeing, American Eagle Outfitters, Home Depot, Talos Energy

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes held on to gains on Wednesday as traders awaited the Federal Reserve's December policy statement for clues on the domestic economy's strength, while the Dow Jones index was pressured by losses in Boeing and Home Depot. .N

At 13:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.12% at 27,849.3. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.07% at 3,134.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.15% at 8,629.433. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N, up 4% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O, up 4% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The Progressive Corp PGR.N, down 3.2% ** L Brands Inc LB.N, down 2.9% ** Regency Center Corp REG.O, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Camber Energy Inc CEI.N, up 124.4% ** Ranpak Holdings Corp PACK.N, up 15.7% ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, up 13.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** United Natural Foods Inc UNFI.N, down 26.9% ** GameStop Corp GME.N, down 18.9% ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Forward Pharma A/S FWP.O, up 34.8% ** XP Inc XP.O, up 26.6% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd GENE.O, up 26.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O, down 35.1% ** The Children's Place Inc PLCE.O, down 23.2% ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O, down 20.5% ** LogMeIn LOGM.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after tweet on talks to take co private ** Alkermes Plc ALKS.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Down after FDA issues warning over opioid addiction therapy ad ** Talos Energy TALO.N : up 6.9%

BUZZ-Talos set for production boost with $640 mln oil assets deal, shares rise ** Vera Bradley VRA.O : down 9.6%

BUZZ-Slides as Q4 forecast disappoints ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Shares plumbing record lows after chief customer officer resigns ** Brazil broker XP Inc XP.O: up 26.6%

BUZZ-Brazil broker XP Inc surges in U.S. market debut ** SigmaTron International Inc SGMA.O: down 13.6%

BUZZ-Falls on lower revenue ** Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.N: up 8.1% ** Southern Copper Corp SCCO.N: up 2.1% ** Teck Resources TECK.N: up 2.6% ** Freeport-McMoran Inc FCX.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Copper stocks rise after metal hits its highest since July ** Boeing BA.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Boeing slips as FAA chief says 737 MAX to not resume flying before 2019 end ** Apple AAPL.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Apple up as Evercore signals return to growth in 2020 on iPhone 11, AirPod demand ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Piper Jaffray sees ~31% year-over-year rise in international subscribers in Q4 ** American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Drops as holiday qtr forecast disappoints ** Mednax Inc MD.N: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Mednax board welcomes Starboard investment; shares rise ** Columbus McKinnon Corp CMCO.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in nine years on CEO exit ** Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Horizon Therapeutics' thyroid eye disease therapy looks approvable ** Potbelly Corp PBPB.O: down 5.6%

BUZZ-Sags as CFO leaves for Planet Fitness, Piper Jaffray hits pause ** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Falls after lower Q4 forecast for key revenue metric ** Xeris Pharma XERS.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as experimental drug data signals a "meaningful" revenue contributor ** Photronics PLAB.O: up 21.4%

BUZZ-Photronics jumps on upbeat Q1 outlook ** Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Gene therapy co Rocket Pharma prices upsized stock offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Tesla Inc to hike China prices for imported Model 3s from January: sources ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 18.9%

BUZZ-Brokerages expect sales to rebound when new consoles launch in late 2020 ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages raise PT after Q3 revenue beat ** Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI.O: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O: down 35.1%

BUZZ-Slumps after abdominal infection drug misses trial goal ** Correvio Pharma CORV.O: down 66.4%

BUZZ-Set for all-time low as heart drug fails to impress FDA experts ** CryoLife CRY.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-CryoLife set to reap benefits from new products; Needham raises to "buy" ** Safe-T Group Ltd SFET.O: down 10.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to resell products ** Home Depot HD.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Down after co's 2020 sales target falls below Street estimates ** Global Medical REIT GMRE.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Global Medical REIT drops on stock offering ** PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-PennyMac Mortgage slips on share offering ** Dermira Inc DERM.O: up 11.3%

BUZZ-Speedy review for Dermira eczema drug could help win market share - analyst ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd HMY.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Harmony Gold resumes shifts at S.Africa's underground mines, shares rise ** SG Blocks SGBX.O: down 31.8%

BUZZ-SG Blocks on track for worst day ever after pricing of stock offering ** Iterum Therapeutics ITRM.O: down 35.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Future of Iterum Therapeutics' antibiotic hinges on upcoming trials ** Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc MDGL.O: down 15.4%

BUZZ-NASH drug developer Madrigal down as top holder cuts stake ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 23.2%

BUZZ-Plunges on 2019 forecast cut ** BioCryst Pharma BCRX.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises as it submits drug approval application to FDA ** United Natural Foods UNFI.N: down 26.9%

BUZZ-Drops on big Q1 profit miss ** 360 Finance Inc QFIN.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Rises on management's plan to increase its stake in company The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.01%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.09%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.25%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.02%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.32%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.34%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.44%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.19%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

