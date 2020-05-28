Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Blue Hat, ARCA Biopharma, Aerpio Pharma

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's major indexes rose on Thursday, boosted by gains in healthcare and technology stocks, as investors hoped for a swift economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven economic slump. .N

At 11:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.34% at 25,635.61. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.38% at 3,047.63 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.35% at 9,444.881. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Dollar Tree Inc <DLTR.O>, up 11% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc <ALXN.O>, up 8.8% ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, up 5.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, down 12.3% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, down 5.6% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, down 5.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Triumph Group Inc <TGI.N>, up 36.1% ** Nine Energy Service Inc <NINE.N>, up 16.8% ** Nabors Industries Ltd <NBR.N>, up 15.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Townsquare Media Inc <TSQ.N>, down 12.4% ** REX American Resources Corp <REX.N>, down 12.3% ** HP Inc <HPQ.N>, down 12.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Arca Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, up 186.7% ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc <PHAS.O>, up 41.9% ** Organogenesis Holdings Inc <ORGO.O>, up 37.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O>, down 16.3 % ** Euroseas Ltd <ESEA.O>, down 14.4% ** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc <IOVA.O>, down 11.6% ** Sabre Corp SABR.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Dips as travel bookings remain "severely depressed" ** Cerecor Inc CERC.O: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Gains on U.S. FDA nod for COVID-19 treatment study ** Yeti Holdings Inc YETI.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Second sale by holders this month dents shares ** Golar LNG Ltd GLNG.O: up 5.7%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected interim Q1 results ** Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology BHAT.O: up 61.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on partnership to expand augmented reality classes in China ** ARCA Biopharma Inc ABIO.O: up 186.7%

BUZZ-Surges on plans to test treatment for COVID-19 blood disorder ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises as co launches stock offering after Gilead investment ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q1 revenue, paying users decline ** REX American Resources Corp REX.N: down 11.0%

BUZZ-Slips on posting Q1 loss vs yr-ago profit on lower ethanol output ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises after recommendation for expanded use of cancer drug ** Essent Group Ltd ESNT.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Slides after mortgage insurer launches S&P MidCap inclusion share offering ** Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees robust growth over next decade, upgrades ** Aerpio Pharmaceutical Inc ARPO.O: up 65.0% BUZZ-Surges after eye drug selected for COVID-19 study ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: down 17.5% BUZZ-Slumps after Icahn unloads entire stake at "significant" loss ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 6.8% BUZZ-Falls after missing quarterly revenue estimates ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.8% ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: up 0.2% ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 2.7% ** Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-Boeing suppliers: Rise after planemaker resumes 737 MAX production ** NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Stands to benefit from equity funding efforts - JPM ** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: down 5.8% BUZZ-Drops after pricing $100 mln stock offering ** Triumph Group Inc TGI.N: up 36.6% BUZZ-Set for third day of gains on profit beat ** Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc ARNA.O: down 6.6% BUZZ-Falls after co prices upsized $275 mln stock deal ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O: up 11.0% BUZZ-Surges as panic buying drives Q1 sales ** Endologix Inc ELGX.O: down 2.9% BUZZ-Set to open at record low on going concern doubts ** UP Fintech Holdings Ltd TIGR.O: down 3.6% BUZZ-Jumps on returning to profit in Q1 ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: down 5.7% BUZZ-Slips on wider-than-expected loss

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.31%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.96%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.50%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.88%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.13%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.53%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

