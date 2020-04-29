BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Blue Apron, iRobot Corp, General Electric

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, bolstered by solid earnings reports from Google-parent Alphabet and Boeing that provided some optimism as the country moved cautiously to ease lockdowns, while investors braced for data which could reveal a sharp contraction in the domestic economy. .N

At 7:56 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.54% at 24,175. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.49% at 2,881.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.71% at 8,781.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co RRD.N, up 23.2% - ** Capital Senior Living Corp CSU.N, up 17.9% ** QEP Resources Inc QEP.N, up 16.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.K, down 19.9% - ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N, down 11.2% ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** NXT-ID Inc NXTD.O, up 78.4% ** ResTORbio Inc TORC.O, up 38.5% ** Chimerix Inc CMRX.O, up 37.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Net Element Inc NETE.O, down 13% ** Creative Realities Inc CREX.O, down 12.3% ** Criteo SA CRTO.O, down 9.8% ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 38.5% premarket BUZZ-resTORbio: Surges on merger with privately-held Adicet ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Can Starbucks mirror China recovery in U.S.? ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-NXP Semiconductors: Gains as brokerages raise PTs on inventory risk mitigation ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: UPS to deliver more to homes even in Q2 ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Profit forecast cut puts spotlight on 'defensive' Merck ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Spotify: Rises after co adds more paid subscribers than expected ** Fuwei Films Co Ltd FFHL.O: up 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Fuwei Films: Jumps on Q4 profit, specialty films sales growth ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet to come out stronger on other side of coronavirus outbreak ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Pfizer among best-positioned to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 19.9% premarket BUZZ-Blue Apron: Revenue misses despite surge in stay-at-home orders ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Akamai falls after pulling 2020 forecast ** DeXcom Inc DXCM.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Dexcom Inc: Up on strong quarterly profit, revenue beat ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-General Electric: Slips on Q1 profit miss, sees further damage ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez's short-term hurdles to fade in the long run ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Ford has enough liquid fuel but cash burn worries linger ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Southwest Airlines boosts capital raise >50%, reaps $4 bln ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Demand for 3M masks to cushion COVID-19 blow, dividend eyed ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-iRobot Corp: Slumps as coronavirus hits sales, upends supply chain

