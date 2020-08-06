BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Blue Apron Holdings, Bausch Health

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday as investors looked forward to the latest weekly jobless claims report to gauge the pace of a rebound in the labor market, while also anticipating a new fiscal stimulus bill. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.25% at 26,988. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.26% at 3,307.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.25% at 11,063.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cbl & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, up 54.8% ** Marcus Corp <MCS.N>, up 28.1% ** Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.N>, up 28.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.K>, down 15.7% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.K>, down 14.9% ** Mallinckrodt PLC <MNK.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc AVCT.O, up 130.2% ** Digital Turbine Inc <APPS.O>, up 27.6% ** Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM.O, up 19.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Microvision Inc <MVIS.O>, down 30.4% ** Orbital Energy Group Inc <OEG.O>, down 18.6% ** Orasure Technologies Inc <OSUR.O>, down 18.3% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 28.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report company exploring eye-care spin off

