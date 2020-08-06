US Markets
CBL

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Blue Apron Holdings, Bausch Health

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Thursday as investors looked forward to the latest weekly jobless claims report to gauge the pace of a rebound in the labor market, while also anticipating a new fiscal stimulus bill. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.25% at 26,988. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.26% at 3,307.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.25% at 11,063.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cbl & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, up 54.8% ** Marcus Corp <MCS.N>, up 28.1% ** Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.N>, up 28.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.K>, down 15.7% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.K>, down 14.9% ** Mallinckrodt PLC <MNK.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc AVCT.O, up 130.2% ** Digital Turbine Inc <APPS.O>, up 27.6% ** Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM.O, up 19.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Microvision Inc <MVIS.O>, down 30.4% ** Orbital Energy Group Inc <OEG.O>, down 18.6% ** Orasure Technologies Inc <OSUR.O>, down 18.3% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: CVS Health cuts through COVID-19 noise ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Blue Apron drops on deep-discounted 4 mln share deal ** Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC.N: up 28.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report company exploring eye-care spin off

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CBL MCS BHC FSLY APRN MNK AVCT APPS BEAM MVIS OEG OSUR CVS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular