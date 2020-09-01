BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bloomin' Brands, MediciNova, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Rackspace Technology

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was looking at a higher open on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq on track to scale a new peak as Apple climbed and positive manufacturing sector surveys in China and Europe set the tone for upcoming U.S. factory activity data. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.07% at 28,396. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 3,507, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.91% at 12,224.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** J Jill Inc <JILL.N>, up 108.1% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 53.5% ** Neophotonics Corp <NPTN.N>, up 14.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc <BIO.N>, down 16.2% ** Par Pacific Holdings Inc <PARR.N>, down 13.6% ** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N, down 13% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Zoom Video Communications Inc <ZM.O>, up 39.9% ** Priority Technology Holdings Inc <PRTH.O>, up 27.7% ** Gogo Inc <GOGO.O>, up 28.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc <AFH.O>, down 43.3% ** Zion Oil And Gas Inc <ZN.O>, down 32.9% ** Apex Global Brands Inc <APEX.O>, down 25.1% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 39.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Valuation, high risk customers add gloom to Zoom's story ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as retailer unveils 'Amazon Prime rival' ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 53.5% premarket BUZZ-Kodak shares soar after D.E. Shaw discloses 5% stake ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 test ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as report says co preparing 75 mln 5G iPhones for later this year ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 14.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on equity offering ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Deutsche Bank sees sales rebound, upgrades ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 25.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA orphan drug tag for cancer treatment ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Catalent making its mark on COVID-19 space: Jefferies ** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after progress on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N: up 13.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on 4x e-commerce boost, revenue beat ** Rackspace Technology Inc RXT.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Up after bookings more than double ** Annovis Bio Inc ANVS.A: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co begins study on drug in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients

