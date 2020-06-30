US Markets
CCM

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bloom Energy, Liquidia Tech, Zynerba Pharma

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street was set to open lower on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500's best quarter since 1998. .N

At 8:40 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.21% at 25,444. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.16% at 3,043, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.08% at 9,965.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd <CCM.N>, up 21.9% ** ARC Document Solutions Inc <ARC.N>, up 14.1% ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, up 12.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, down 19.1% ** Beazer Homes USA, Inc <BZH.N>, down 9.8% ** Physicians Realty Trust <DOC.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 197.4% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIPW.O>, up 157.7% ** Daseke Equity Warrants <DSKEW.O>, up 81.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc <ZYNE.O>, down 38.4% ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, down 23.5% ** Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRCA.O>, down 21.5% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Cowen says pricing power is rising amid pandemic, raises PT ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after report on potential Postmates acquisition ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as stores reopen, co declares dividend ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: up 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on deal with Samsung Heavy to develop eco-friendly ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on upbeat forecast, PT raises BUZZ-Street View: Micron remains robust on data center, smartphone demands ** Liquidia Technologies Inc LQDA.O: down 23.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted equity offering ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on multiple repeat orders for mushshroom supply ** Energy Recovery Inc ERII.O: down 13.9% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips on terminating licensing deal with Schlumberger ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: down 38.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as cannabis-based drug for rare genetic disorder fails trial ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as at-home eating boosts sales, powers Q4 beat

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCM ARC GNC GNW BZH DOC ATHE SHIPW DSKEW ZYNE LQDA VRCA NFLX UBER SPG BE MU FAMI ERII SLB CAG

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular