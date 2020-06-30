BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Bloom Energy, Liquidia Tech, Zynerba Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street was set to open lower on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500's best quarter since 1998. .N

At 8:40 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.21% at 25,444. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.16% at 3,043, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.08% at 9,965.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Concord Medical Services Holding Ltd <CCM.N>, up 21.9% ** ARC Document Solutions Inc <ARC.N>, up 14.1% ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, up 12.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Genworth Financial Inc <GNW.N>, down 19.1% ** Beazer Homes USA, Inc <BZH.N>, down 9.8% ** Physicians Realty Trust <DOC.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 197.4% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIPW.O>, up 157.7% ** Daseke Equity Warrants <DSKEW.O>, up 81.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc <ZYNE.O>, down 38.4% ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, down 23.5% ** Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc <VRCA.O>, down 21.5% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Cowen says pricing power is rising amid pandemic, raises PT ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Up after report on potential Postmates acquisition ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as stores reopen, co declares dividend ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: up 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Climbs on deal with Samsung Heavy to develop eco-friendly ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Up on upbeat forecast, PT raises BUZZ-Street View: Micron remains robust on data center, smartphone demands ** Liquidia Technologies Inc LQDA.O: down 23.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on deep-discounted equity offering ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 14.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on multiple repeat orders for mushshroom supply ** Energy Recovery Inc ERII.O: down 13.9% premarket ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips on terminating licensing deal with Schlumberger ** Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc ZYNE.O: down 38.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as cannabis-based drug for rare genetic disorder fails trial ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as at-home eating boosts sales, powers Q4 beat

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

