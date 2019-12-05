Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BlackRock, StoneMor, GrafTech, Hess, Secureworks

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Thursday, as investors stayed away from making riskier bets owing to a lack of new developments in U.S.-China trade talks. .N

At 10:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.20% at 27,595.34. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.14% at 3,108.28 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.17% at 8,551.863. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Macy's Inc M.N, up 2.2% ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 2.2% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, up 2.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** F5 Networks Inc FFIV.O, down 6.1% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O, down 5.9% ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N, down 5.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Express Inc EXPR.N, up 16.9% ** AZZ Inc AZZ.N, up 15.4% ** Energy Fuels Inc UUUU.N, up 15.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N, down 34.2% ** Elastic NV ESTC.N, down 16.6% ** GrafTec International Ltd EAF.N, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O, up 94.5% ** Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH.O, up 31.9% ** IMAC Holdngs Inc IMAC.O, up 27.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O, down 58.6% ** Akers Biosciences Inc AKER.O, down 43.2% ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O, down 22.7% ** At Home Group Inc HOME.N: down 34.2% BUZZ-Shares tank as heavy markdowns may hurt holiday season earnings ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 15.7% BUZZ-Psychosis drug data as good as hoped for - analysts ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUPH.O: up 94.5% BUZZ-Kidney drug success marks dawn of new era in lupus nephritis- SVB ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-A strong pedigree: Chewy's revenue to more than double by 2024 - MS ** Dollar General Corp DG.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 beat, outlook ** Ready Capital Corp RC.N: down 2.8% BUZZ-Slips after pricing stock offer ** Michaels Companies Inc MIK.O: down 5.5% BUZZ-Falls after forecasting weak holiday season ** Millendo Therapeutics Inc MLND.O: down 22.0% BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted $25 mln stock deal ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 0.1% ** Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-Diamond retailer Tiffany shares slip, Signet shines ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.5% ** Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 0.2% ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.2% BUZZ-Payment tech cos: 2020 to bring more payment disruption and industry consolidation - Compass Point ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-Losing friends in high places? HSBC starts with "reduce" ** WhiteHorse Finance Inc WHF.O: down 3.2% BUZZ-Trips as #1 holder plans to cut stake ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 16.9% BUZZ-Jumps on Q3 results ** RH RH.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Set to open at record high as upbeat FY forecast prompts PT hikes ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Slides as MS downgrades to "underweight" ** Anixter International Inc AXE.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises on $90/share buyout bid ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Sarepta's DMD gene therapy program looks safer than those of Pfizer and Solid - Bernstein ** Merck and Co Inc MRK.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-New China approval affirms AstraZeneca's Lynparza as market leader - SVB Leerink ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: down 20.9%

BUZZ-Shares roll down on dismal Q3 results, CEO exit ** Kroger Co KR.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 profit disappoints ** Secureworks Corp SCWX.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Set for best day ever on better-than-expected Q3 revenue - Reuters News ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Cowen initiates coverage, says Guyana is a transformative asset ** Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE.O: down 58.6% BUZZ-Slumps as hotly anticipated depression drug trial fails BUZZ-Street View: Sage's depression drug seems effective despite failing study ** GrafTech International Ltd EAF.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Slides on Brookfield block trade, buyback ** Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Says economic scene could hurt operating income growth, shares slide ** BlackRock Inc BLK.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Senior executive Mark Wiseman to exit, shares rise ** StoneMor Partners LP STON.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-StoneMor Partners to sell Oakmont assets, shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.25%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.67%

Energy

.SPNY

flat

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.06%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.50%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.08%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.40%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.45%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

((Ambhini.Aishwarya@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0543;))

Reuters

Most Popular