US Markets
EXPR

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BlackRock, fuboTV, Organogenesis, NantKwest, Tesla

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover. .N

At 7:29 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.26% at 31,040. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.14% at 3,809, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.05% at 12,965.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 61.2% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 19.5% ** StoneMor Partners L.P. <STON.N>, up 18.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. <FCAU.N>, down 9.1% ** Vipshop Holdings Limited <VIPS.N>, down 6.9% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, down 4.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** New Providence Acquisition Corp <NPAWW.O>, up 42.9% ** Stable Road Acquisition Corp <SRACW.O>, up 37.3% ** Nantkwest Inc <NK.O>, up 35.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWSW.O>, down 20.2% ** Bonso Electronics International Inc <BNSO.O>, down 17% ** E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp <ETACW.O>, down 13.9% ** Nordstrom JWN.N : down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops as holiday-period sales fall ** BlackRock BLK.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-On track to hit record high after stellar quarter ** Intel Corp INTC.O : up 2.2% premarket ** VMware Inc VMW.N : up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Pat Gelsinger as CEO is VMware's loss, Intel's gain ** Tesla TSLA.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after agency asks for recall of 158,000 vehicles ** NantKwest NK.O: up 35.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive interim survival rate data from cancer trials ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Citi expects Disney to surpass Netflix in subscriber growth in 3 years ** FuboTV FUBO.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains as brokerage raises PT on growth potential ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive interim results from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-JPM downgrades to 'neutral' on valuation ** Organogenesis ORGO.O: up 29.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 prelim revenue beat estimates ** Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N: up 3.0% premarket ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O : up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-China tech giants rise on report of U.S. shelving planned investment ban ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on lack of growth catalysts ** Vipshop Holdings VIPS.N: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as China probes into possible unfair competition

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EXPR GME STON FCAU VIPS JWN NPAWW SRACW NK USWSW BNSO ETACW BLK INTC VMW TSLA DIS FUBO JNJ FCEL ORGO BABA BIDU TTWO NDX SPX BTU BNGO BALY MGM RRR HCC METC CZR ARCH PENN BYD CHDN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular