BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BlackRock, fuboTV, Organogenesis, NantKwest, Tesla

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow edged higher on Thursday as investors awaited details on President-elect Joe Biden's proposals for stimulus and data on a labor market that is struggling to recover. .N

At 7:29 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.26% at 31,040. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.14% at 3,809, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.05% at 12,965.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 61.2% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, up 19.5% ** StoneMor Partners L.P. <STON.N>, up 18.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. <FCAU.N>, down 9.1% ** Vipshop Holdings Limited <VIPS.N>, down 6.9% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, down 4.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** New Providence Acquisition Corp <NPAWW.O>, up 42.9% ** Stable Road Acquisition Corp <SRACW.O>, up 37.3% ** Nantkwest Inc <NK.O>, up 35.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** U.S. Well Services Inc <USWSW.O>, down 20.2% ** Bonso Electronics International Inc <BNSO.O>, down 17% ** E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp <ETACW.O>, down 13.9% ** Nordstrom JWN.N : down 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Drops as holiday-period sales fall ** BlackRock BLK.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-On track to hit record high after stellar quarter ** Intel Corp INTC.O : up 2.2% premarket ** VMware Inc VMW.N : up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Pat Gelsinger as CEO is VMware's loss, Intel's gain ** Tesla TSLA.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after agency asks for recall of 158,000 vehicles ** NantKwest NK.O: up 35.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive interim survival rate data from cancer trials ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Citi expects Disney to surpass Netflix in subscriber growth in 3 years ** FuboTV FUBO.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Gains as brokerage raises PT on growth potential ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive interim results from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 5.1% premarket BUZZ-JPM downgrades to 'neutral' on valuation ** Organogenesis ORGO.O: up 29.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 prelim revenue beat estimates ** Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N: up 3.0% premarket ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O : up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-China tech giants rise on report of U.S. shelving planned investment ban ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O: down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on lack of growth catalysts ** Vipshop Holdings VIPS.N: down 6.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as China probes into possible unfair competition

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

