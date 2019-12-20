BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BlackBerry, U.S. Steel, Carmax, CalAmp
U.S. stock index futures ticked to fresh record highs on Friday as investors stayed optimistic that Washington and Beijing would sign a long-awaited trade treaty early in the new year..N
At 7:41 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.08% at 28,409. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.04% at 3,205.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.06% at 8,648. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** BlackBerry Ltd <BB.N>, up 6.7% ** AAR Corp <AIR.N>, up 5.9% ** Mack Cali Realty Corp <CLI.N>, up 5.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** United States Steel Corp <X.N>, down 8.2% ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 4.2% ** Kadmon Holdings Inc <KDMN.N>, down 3.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Estre Ambiental Inc <ESTR.O>, up 15.2% ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd <AXGT.O>, up 15.2% ** Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc <TCON.O>, up 12.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc <ABEO.O>, down 26.2% ** CalAmp Corp <CAMP.O>, down 13.8% ** Cymabay Therapeutics Inc <CBAY.O>, down 11.3% ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Nike's gross margin concerns could soon fade ** United States Steel Corp X.N: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. Steel falls on disappointing forecast, plans to halt ops at a facility ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue beat ** Carmax Inc KMX.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Slides after missing Q3 profit on higher advertising spend ** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Plummets on dismal Q4 profit forecast BUZZ-Gloomy forecast puts stock on track for worst day in a year ** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Scholastic jumps on better-than-expected profit, revenue ** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Nabriva Therapeutics rises on marketing application resubmission for UTI drug ** Abeona Therapeutics Inc ABEO.O: down 26.2% premarket BUZZ-Set for worst day in 5 yrs on stock-and-warrants offer
