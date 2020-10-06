BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-BioNTech SE, Naked Brand, miRagen Therapeutics, Sonos

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Tuesday as investors booked profits after a rally that sent the S&P 500 and the Dow to their highest levels in more than two weeks, while awaiting signs Washington was close to agreeing on more fiscal stimulus. .N

At 11:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 28,004. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.21% at 3,386, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.43% at 11,420.25. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N, up 22.9% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pacific Drilling SA PACD.N, down 14.9% ** Kosmos Energy Ltd KOS.N, down 8% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, up 43.7% ** Affimed NV AFMD.O, up 35.6% ** Gamida Cell Ltd GMDA.O, up 28.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O, down 25.3% ** Nxt-Id Inc NXTD.O, down 20.1% ** Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc IOVA.O, down 20% ** miRagen Therapeutics Inc MGEN.O: down 25.3% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as cancer therapy fails to meet main goal ** Naked Brand Group Ltd NAKD.O: up 26.9% premarket BUZZ-Naked Brand Group: Up on dispute settlement with lenders ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares rise after EU launches rolling review of COVID-19 vaccine ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $20 mln share buyback program ** GlycoMimetics Inc GLYC.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Up on rare pediatric disease tag for blood disorder drug ** Himax Technologies Inc HIMX.O: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges as prelim Q3 revenue above Street estimate ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N: up 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on higher Q3 rev outlook, CEO change ** Sonos Inc SONO.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on report Apple stops selling rival audio products ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on multi-product follow-on order

